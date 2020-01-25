Jacqueline Jossa meets 'best friend' Caitlyn Jenner for the reunion of the jungle in Wales

JACQUELINE Jossa could not control her excitement when she reunited with her, a celeb co-star Caitlyn Jenner tonight.

The couple became close friends at the ITV show in December, but had to meet in the weeks since Caitlyn, 70, lives in Los Angeles and Jacqueline, 27, is based in London.

8

Jacqueline and ‘best friend’ Caitlyn Jenner return to glam night out in Wales

I am writing on Instagram today, I am A Celeb winner Jacqueline and called Caitlyn her “BAE (before someone else)” while showing a delighted smile.

Caitlyn looked extremely glamorous and just as happy, after an evening on stage with their fellow campmate Roman Kemp.

The star had traveled to the UK to participate in two seminars where she wanted to talk about “everything” including “trans issues, the jungle and life in general”.

The father of Kylie Jenner revealed that the moderator was Capital FM radio DJ Roman and added: “who knows too much”.

8

Jacqueline went to Instagram to reveal that she will see her best friend Caitlyn

She joked: “I’m a little scared.”

Last week, the EastEnders star said they were hoping to see “best friend” Caitlyn for the first time since they left the jungle of I’m A Celebrity.

“I may be going to Caitlyn Jenner this weekend, good news everywhere!” she shared.

“It’s all very exciting – I’m the best of friends with Caitlyn Jenner!”

She added: “Okay, we are clearly not best friends, but still – we are friends, actually friends!”

8

Jac and Caitlyn connected in the jungle Credit: Rex Features

8

Caitlyn has helped Jac a lot with her self-confidence Credit: instagram.com/caitlynjenner

Caitlyn, the star of The Kardashians, is following her second seminar in Brighton.

After Jac’s stint in the jungle – who saw her as queen of the jungle – she said: “We are best friends. She has my number. She has already sent me a text.”

Jac had made no secret of admiring the reality star and her family enormously.

The mother of two later appeared on ITV show Lorraine and bubbled with excitement when she explained how Caitlyn had passed on her details to her youngest daughter, businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who sent her a little surprise.

8

The couple are said to text a lot Credit: Rex Features

Jacqueline told Lorraine show host Lorraine Kelly: “I received a video message.

“She (Kylie) had something like ‘Oh my god Jacqueline’. She said my name.

“And then she thought,” You did so well. We are so proud of you ‘. I screamed.”

Jacqueline’s husband, Dan Osbourne, recently dragged his winning wife on a paid trip to Dubai in the aftermath of various cheating claims.

8

Then Jac has taken on a romantic vacation Credit: see caption

8

The couple had a few difficult years Credit: Instagram

8

The couple has two daughters Credit: see caption

LOCKED?

Dani Dyer warns islanders not to ‘get lost in party scene’ after Jack baby news

lower the price

Skint Katie Price leaves fans disappointed with ‘£ 50 goody bags’ during the master class

exclusive

SECRET FLY

Jack Fincham is no longer with the mother of shock babies, but promises to become a co-parent

JACK THE DAD

Jack Fincham from Love Island reveals that he became a father 9 months after the divorce from Dani

phil the gap

Phillip teases new co-host after Holly’s show with Bradley Walsh

GOODBYE BETH

Corrie’s Lucy Fallon in tears of tears after filming the final scene as Bethany

But after he had publicly offered his apologies to his wife – despite denying all the accusations – Dan showed that things were back on track, apparently unable to keep his legs off the missus.

The pair seemed to hit a rough spot after Dan’s trio with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Chloe Ayling and Natalie Nunn was unveiled exclusively by The Sun.

When last year in the Aussie jungle, mother of two Jac also heard how Dan had done it to her with Love Island star Gabby Allen, thanks to her ex Myles Stephenson.

However, the couple seemed to smooth things out and Dan swore publicly to make up for his other half.