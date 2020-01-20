Jacobs claims Canadian Open for the 3rd consecutive GSOC title

YORKTON, Sask. – Team Brad Jacobs made it three in a row in the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Captured their third consecutive title in the series after warding off Toronto’s Team John Epping 6-5 Sunday for the Meridian Canadian Open men’s championship at the Gallagher Center.

Jacobs, who captured the KIOTI Tractor Tour Challenge and BOOST National to complete 2019, earned $ 35,000 plus 12 Pinty’s Cup points. Kevin Martin, Glenn Howard and Brendan Bottcher are the only other skips to win three straight Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling titles in the men’s division.

“It placed us in a great elite group of athletes who have reached three in a row, so it’s really special,” Jacobs said. “We are now playing really well. What can I say? I am not surprised with everything we have implemented as a team and I think that the key for our team is now only six centimeters between our ears. I think everyone has a great mindset and I know I am a bit of a broken record that keeps saying that, but I really think we have developed a great world-class mindset and the results have followed. “

It is the seventh GSOC career title for Jacobs, head Ryan Harnden and second E.J. Harnden while it is the 15th for Kennedy, who joined the crew this season after taking time off last year. Team Jacobs qualified for the play-offs via the A-event of the triple knockout phase and closed the week with an impeccable 6-0 record.

“There is no doubt that these events are extremely difficult to win,” Jacobs said. “It’s hard to win one, let alone several. The teams are fantastic, especially on the men’s side. There is so much equality between Canadian men and some Europeans, so it’s hard.

“I think we have implemented a great game plan that has also contributed to a lot of success. We are always trying new things, we are open to new things and it has paid off.”

It seemed that Jacobs would run away with the game and asked early to steal a deuce in the first and two in the third to build a 4-0 lead. The 2014 Olympic gold medalist also led 5-1 after five until a rising Epping managed to clear the deficit by counting a few points in six and stealing two in seven to tie it.

Epping came close, but could not complete the comeback where Jacobs kept the hammer in the final frame and signed for the championship.

It was deja vu with the Swedish team Anna Hasselborg and also completed the performance in the women’s division with a 7-5 extra end victory over Team Min-Ji Kim from South Korea earlier Sunday. Hasselborg joined Rachel Homan as the only women’s skips to have won three consecutive titles.

Jacobs and Hasselborg now want to set it to fourth when the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season resumes with the Princess Auto Players’ Championship, April 7-12, at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto.