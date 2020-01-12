Jacob Trouba of Rangers was fined $ 5K for cutting Blues' Vince Dunn

The New York Rangers defender, Jacob Trouba, has been fined $ 5,000 for breaking the St. Louis Blues defender, Vince Dunn, the NHL player safety division announced Sunday.

The fine is the maximum permitted value under the collective labor agreement.

Jacob Rouba of NY Rangers was fined $ 5,000, the maximum amount allowed under the CBA, for Slashing St. Louis’ Vince Dunn.

The incident occurred at the end of the third period of the Blues’ 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Dunn circled behind the Rangers net with Trouba following. Once around the net, Trouba repeatedly appeared to hit the Blues defender, which prompted Dunn to push Trouba.

Both players dropped their gloves when a scrum followed between the teams with the passage of time.

Trouba was fined five minutes for cutting and a 10-minute misconduct. Dunn received a small fine of two minutes for roughing.

Trouba has placed six goals and 21 points in 44 games this season.