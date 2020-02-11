Jacob Markstrom sharp as Canucks top predators to make skid with four games

VANCOUVER – Jacob Markstrom made 36 saves and Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller had a goal and one assist each to lead Vancouver to a 6-2 win over the Nashville Predators Monday.

Zack MacEwen, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn and Jake Virtanen also scored when Vancouver opened “Sedin Week” by making a losing series of four games.

Quinn Hughes had three assists to take the lead in the rookie scoring race with 44 points.

Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund answered for the Predators.

Pekka Rinne lasted only 20:58 and gave four goals on 17 shots in his first performance in four games. Juuse Saros stopped 13 of 15 shots through the last 39:02 action.

The Canucks were 2-for-4 during power play, while the Predators were 1-for-6.

With Brock Boeser on injured reserve after an injury to the upper body in the loss of Canucks to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Vancouver trainer Travis Green juggled his lines on Monday hoping to inspire a group that had gone into the last 0-3-1 four games.

The move paid dividends early when MacEwen opened the score at 7:06 AM of the first period by taking a pass in Miller’s bet and shooting it past Rinne.

Vancouver added two more goals in the next seven minutes. Sutter turned a Pettersson shot past Rinne during a power play before Benn fired a shot from the point for his first goal in a Canucks uniform.

Fifty-eight seconds after the second period, Pettersson picked up his 24th of the year and ended Rinne’s night.

The momentum began to change when Tyler Myers took an extra cross-check penalty when he and Austin Watson dropped the gloves at 5:01 second. The Predators rejected Markstrom’s shutout-bid when Smith scored his 13th goal of the year during the subsequent power play. Granlund jumped 66 seconds later on a loose puck to bring the score to 4-2.

The Predators continued to exert pressure for the following minutes. Markstrom faced 19 shots in the center frame, making spectacular saves on Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson and Colton Sissons to protect his team’s lead.

Vancouver restored its lead with three goals with two minutes to go in the second, when a shot from Hughes bounced off Miller’s knee and past Saros into the net from the blue line.

Tempers flashed early in the third while Sissons attacked Markstrom in his fold and received an interference penalty from the goalkeeper. The Canucks completed the score when Hughes fed Virtanen for another power-play goal, 2:32 in the third.

COMMENTS: Former captains Canucks Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden and Markus Naslund were all present Monday for Legends Night, prior to the Wednesday retirement of Jersey for Daniel and Henrik Sedin. The Canucks unveiled a new interactive exhibition Legends Locker Room at the Rogers Arena competition on Monday morning. The Sedins attended the game and received a standing ovation when they were introduced to the public. The Canucks wore their black skate retro jerseys against Nashville for the last time this season. Right wing Justin Bailey played his first game as a member of the Canucks after being signed as a free agent last summer.