Jackson State University president resigns after prostitution

By Chuck Johnston, CNN

(CNN) – Jackson State University president resigned Monday after being arrested for prostitution at a hotel in Mississippi over the weekend.

William Bynum Jr. is accused of using prostitute services, providing false identity information and simply owning marijuana, the Clinton police said. He was among 17 people arrested during the two-day prostitution stabbing at a Clinton hotel, police chief Ford Hayman told reporters.

Bynum placed a $ 3,000 bond over the weekend. The time of his first appearance in court was not immediately known.

It was not immediately known whether Bynum had a lawyer. Bynum could not be reached on Monday.

Bynum submitted his resignation to the board of trustees of the state universities on Monday, government officials said. His resignation will take effect immediately, officials said.

The board planned a special emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the problem.

Bynum was appointed President of the State of Jackson, based in Jackson, in May 2017.

