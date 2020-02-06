Jackson PD: Upside down flag on city square a ‘protest’

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo – The police in the Wyoming community in Jackson say that a failure on Jackson’s town square, with an American flag upside down, was a protest action.

In a statement released on social media on Thursday, Jackson Police said officers were summoned to town square on February 5 at around 2.45 p.m. for the disturbance. On arrival, officers say a man was observed with the flag upside down.

“For those who don’t know, displaying the flag in this way is a signal of terrible need in cases of extreme danger to life or property,” Jackson said PD in their statement. “[Officers] decided that he exercised his freedom of expression under the 1st Amendment. No crime there, so [officers] went on to other issues. “

The Jackson PD says it’s not uncommon to receive such calls.

“Some protests are large-scale, others small with just one person or two. Some assemblies such as these require permits from the city, but many do not, as long as no banners are hung on city property, amplified music is not used, power connections are not required or the event does not block the sidewalk, “they said.” is the role of the police in maintaining peace and our own personal beliefs and opinions are next to the point. “

