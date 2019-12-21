Jackson Bird admits his test career ended on the eve of the Sydney Sixers' second appearance

Loading...

Pressing the hamstrings meant Bird missed the first two games of the Big Bash Sixers, which could prove a blessing given the intense heat the players faced Alice Springs on Friday.

Loading

"I had a little tension, which I did in Shield's last game," he said. "It was nothing too serious and we wanted to be 100% ready before we started.

"I'll have a bowl on Saturday afternoon at Coogee, but I feel pretty good. I feel like I played well and my pace is good. Twenty20 can be finicky and you can do well play and be hit everywhere but I wish the Sixers a happy new year. "

Bird said he was guilty in previous Big Bash campaigns of trying too hard to swing the ball & # 39; and now I'm just focusing on trying to hit the wicket and get a little bounce & # 39; & # 39 ;.

In eight years, the BBL has operated. Bird took 40 scalps at 30.2 with a saving rate of 7.48.

It was only a phone call from Sixers coach Greg Shipperd paved the way for Bird's return this summer.

Bird asks for a wicket while playing for Australia in the fourth ash test of the 2017/18 series at MCG.Credit:Getty

"I spent the first four years [of BBL] in Melbourne, three in Sydney, then a year in Melbourne before coming back here," said Bird.

"I played in the finals last year for the Stars and if I'm completely honest, I tried to get another contract there, but they went to another direction with Nathan and Dale Steyn, which is understandable.

Loading

"I had a good relationship with & # 39; Shippy & # 39; and he called my manager to see if I wanted to come back, and I was grateful for the opportunity. & # 39; & # 39;

Bird, who has played in three Boxing Day tests, is likely to replace rookie Hayden Kerr while Steve O & # 39; Keefe is also a big chance to return after being rested from the clash at the Red Center.

O'Keefe had ongoing problems with his calf and it was still unlikely that he would try to spend three games in the first five days of the last tournament.

Sixers officials hope the sweltering heat and busy flight schedule won't leave players physically and mentally exhausted from the heat.

The Heat dropped out of their first two games with danger man Chris Lynn who failed to hit double digits twice.

Meanwhile, Thunder coach Shane Bond revealed to the Sun-Herald how he had cheekily attempted to quickly recruit Kiwi Trent Boult for the opening game or two in the BBL.

Boult would have been a fantastic addition to the West Sydney franchise before the arrival of the versatile South African Chris Morris, who was to debut in the lime green on Saturday evening.

"With Chris away, I had a little dip in Bolty to play in this first game," said Bond.

Boult missed the Perth test due to an injury, and four competitive overs in a BBL match would have prevented him from playing for the Boxing Day Test, but arming him left didn’t has not been released by Black Caps officials.

Christian covers the rugby league for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading