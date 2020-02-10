Jackie McNamara’s daughter publishes a short update

Celtic support was shaken today when they heard the terrible news that one of our own Jackie McNamara had collapsed outside his home on Saturday and taken to the hospital.

It turned out that the former Celtic captain had bleeding in the brain and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The football world and his former teammates sent their messages of good wishes and prayers to Jackie in this difficult time.

Jackie’s daughter used her father’s social media account tonight to give a short update and to thank everyone for their good wishes.

This is Jackie’s daughter.

Thank you all for your kind words and support. My father receives the best possible care, because you can all understand that this is difficult for us as a family and ask for privacy at the moment. ❤️

– Jackie McNamara (@ Jackie_Mc4) 10 February 2020

Jackie is only 46 and still part of the Celtic family. Participate in many different Celtic nights with his former teammates and entertaining fans at the bar that he owns with Simon Donnelly in Spain. He is also Greg Taylor’s agent and helped move Killie to Celtic in the summer.

Our prayers are with Jackie and his family and we hope he can stand this.