Jackie McNamara rushed to the hospital – get well soon

Former Celtic defender and captain Jackie McNamara was taken to hospital on Saturday after he was allegedly collapsed outside his home with bleeding in the brain.

Jackie, 46, was rushed to a hospital in York before being transferred to a Hull facility to undergo surgery.

John Hartson confirmed the seriousness of Jackie’s condition on social media.

Worried sick for my former teammate and great friend Jackie McNamara who sank at home on Saturday with a bleeding in the brain … my thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children 🙏🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🍀

– John Hartson (@ JohnHartson10) 10 February 2020

Jackie’s friend told RecordSport: “Jackie was out with the dog on Saturday near his house in York.

“He quickly became unwell and went back to his house.

“But he must have been really poor because he did not enter the house.

“He collapsed in front of the door and his family found him.

“So this is really a worrying time for his family and his friends.

“We just hope he can get through this.”

Jackie has remained in the football world since his retirement and has managed both Dundee utd and York City. The former defender is currently a consultant at Dunfermline and is responsible for the Celtic Q&A circuit. He also helps run a bar with his former Celtic teammate Simon Donnelly in Spain.

McNamara was part of the Celtic side that won the famous treble under Martin O’Neill during the first Irish sparring season. He has always maintained contact with the club and support throughout the years.

We send our best wishes to Jackie and hope that he fully recovers. If we get more information, we pass it on to supporters through our social media channels.