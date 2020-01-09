Loading...

“Missing the World Cup was a big blow, but I’m still young and the goal for me as a player is to keep improving.”

This is where the Waratahs come in, and Maddocks, the Australian Sevens squad, hopes.

His rebel release, brokered by Rugby Australia, wasn’t completed until Thursday, and the 22-year-old had the opportunity to spend a few days with his older brother Will in Tim Walsh’s Olympic men.

Maddocks helped the team qualify for Tokyo by winning the Oceania Sevens late last year, and he hopes to continue to do his bit by dividing his time between programs where the schedule allows for the Australian Olympic team close.

NSW coach Rob Penney, who also revealed that there is another backline contract that the club hopes for, said he broadly supported the idea, but there were still many negotiations ahead for all parties.

The Olympics start in late July, well after the new Super Rugby finals in June, but Walsh was open to looking for players in the preparatory phase for World Series tournaments.

‘Homesickness’: Jack Maddocks (left) and Angus Crichton (right), closest partner and Roosters player, met with their mothers last year. Photo credit: James Alcock

That would put the Sevens and Waratahs programs in direct competition for Maddock’s services, possibly at the close of the regular season.

But wallaby Sean McMahon, who lives in Japan, has negotiated a schedule to connect to the Sevens program when his top league team takes Suntory breaks or has easier games and talks are going on about Samu Kerevi having a similar agreement meets.

“I understand that the Tokyo component will only be available after the end of Super Rugby, but I think there is some negotiating need, and I’ll leave that to the back room to sort it out. The last thing we want to do is Make compromises with Jack’s wishes, “said Penney.

The Waratahs coach will find out over the next few weeks where to compete against the talented young playmaker, who is an experienced super rugby defender but is also a natural five-eighth player.

“There has been some discussion that Jack has every potential to take on a number of roles within the group, but the most important thing is that we really want him to live up to his passion and dream of consistently representing the Wallabies to be a great player for the Wallabies, “said Penney.

“Part of it will be where it suits us without affecting its growth and development.”

