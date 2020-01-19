Jack Johnson's huge shorty accompanied by a heady approach

A month ago, Jack johnson received a good boy’s grief good boyfriend Drew Doughty. Something to have barely had goals in the past ten years, oh.

“What happened to you, man?” Doughty stung, according to Johnson’s memories. “You used to score!”

He did it. When the two were children with the Kings, they were both considered to be that sort of defender, although only Doughty, of course, thrives on the offensive.

What about Johnson’s response?

“Since I have been here, my focus has been solely on defense,” he told Doughty. “And I’m good at it.”

I’m telling this story, mainly, for the obvious reason: Johnson scored a huge shorthanded goal for the Penguins. 4-3 rally on the Bruins this Sunday afternoon at the PPG Paints Arena:

The

My God.

Torn by the big blocker Jaroslav Halak. Tied 3-3 after spotting Boston the top three. It might as well have knocked the roof off.

Couldn’t be a better feeling in this beautiful sport. I can not.

Not that Johnson is aware of it.

“It’s just that it feels good to help the team,” he said afterwards before the crushing of cameras and microphones on his stand. “No matter what you do, whether you’re killing penalties, making a hit, getting your teammates moving, it’s always nice to help the team.”

That’s what he should have told Doughty.

Because this guy, although overpaid by Jim Rutherford and still prone to a blunder or a sloppy mission, increased its overall performance from year to year to 10 points, a mark of plus 9 and a percentage of 48.52 Corsi For to five against five. All of these improvements are modest compared to 2018-29. In addition, he increased his commitment to defend without a doubt. And to emphasize, I refer to dedication above all.

It even implied the purpose up there, believe it or not.

After cleaning the cameras and microphones, I asked Johnson why he chose the short side over Halak, if he might have spotted a hole. And his response was … let’s just say there isn’t much I hear in hockey that surprises me, and it amazed me.

“Honestly, what comes to my mind is that if I don’t beat it on the short side, at least I will put it on the net or miss it on the left, in which case it will ricochet right behind the net, “he explained. “But if I miss the far side …”

Then he commits the Alexei Kovalev thing. I always called it that when someone tears a blow that wraps all around the boards and returns the other way. Kovalev used to drive everyone crazy with this.

“If this puck comes off the far boards and bounces in front of our guys,” continued Johnson, “Boston had three guys trapped behind me, so we’re sticking Tangier with a three against one. I can’t risk that.”

So he marks a huge goal, first and foremost, taking care of the back end and his partner, Kris Letang.

That’s what he should have told Doughty.

Let’s take a longer look to appreciate it more:

The

What stands out in this clip is what Johnson made reference to about three trapped Boston guys. Since all three are trapped below the Pittsburgh goal line, with two of them tangled. This is what gives Johnson the green light to take off.

Of the, Brandon tanev skates high in the Boston area, stops and hits Johnson as a trailer. Meanwhile, Teddy blueger leads to the net and, in the process, cuts the stick of the Bruins Patrice bergeron, a brilliant defensive forward but still out of his element as a defender.

“These guys have done all the work,” said Johnson of Tanev and Blueger.

Want to know who hasn’t done any work?

Oh, you will really appreciate it now:

The

Oh, you bet. It’s # 63 on your schedule, # 1 on the Penguins personal list, Brad Marchand, and he barely breaks a drop of sweat when he comes back. He actually stepped on Johnson at the very start of the streak, but Johnson cared much more.

Heck, Doughty might like that too. Because who wouldn’t, right?

