Jack Johnson announces “Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home”

Jack Johnson will host his own home music festival, Kokua Festival 2020 – Live From Home, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and in support of the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation.

The two-hour livestream will be hosted by Johnson from the porch of his Oahu home and will feature home performances by former Kokua Festival artists, including Ben Harper, G. Love, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Paula Fuga , Kawika Kahiapo, John Cruz, Anuhea, Ron Artis II and his brother Thunderstorm Artis. The performances will be divided by cooking segments led by two of Hawaii’s best chefs, Ed Kenney and Mark Noguchi.

Viewers can tune in to Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or Johnson’s Facebook page at 6:00 p.m. ET April 25 to watch the show.

Donations from the festival will benefit the Kokua Hawai’i Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports environmental education in schools and communities in Hawaii. Part of the donations will also be used to promote food security and sustainable local food systems in Hawaii following the coronavirus pandemic, including Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund and the Chef Hui Give & Go Community Meal Program.

In addition to his own festival, Johnson will perform in a segment of Earth Day Live, a three-day livestream to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.