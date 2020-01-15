Jack Hughes works through tough first season with New Jersey Devils | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

With the franchise almost at the bottom of the overall standings, New Jersey dismissed head coach John Hynes in early December, traded his best player in Taylor Hall just 13 days later and then joined General Manager Ray Shero on Sunday evening.

That is a fairly long period of six weeks for every professional athlete, let alone trying to handle the weight of expectation from outside and inside.

“It is what it is,” Hughes said Tuesday as he tried to cancel the roller coaster campaign. “It’s a company – coach gets fired, GM gets fired, lots of changes.”

Hughes, the youngest player in the NHL this season, is used to placing giant point totals on every other level. He is not the first young star to struggle early, but it does not make it easier.

“That is clearly my game. I am supposed to score points,” Hughes said, finishing in tenth place in a rookie score with six goals and 17 points in 38 games starting Wednesday. “With where my game is located, the points are not translated, but I create a lot.

“There is still a lot of season left.”

Despite the rocky journey so far, his teammates are impressed by how he has handled everything since June.

“It’s amazing, at the age of 18, how demanding he is of himself,” said veteran goalkeeper Cory Schneider, who had Hughes live with him and his family this fall. “If you’re used to scoring three or four points all your life and you’re coming to the best competition in the world, it just doesn’t happen that way.”

“He has done very well, just trying to work on other parts of his game and understanding the best players in the world is one point per game,” Schneider added. “There have been some tumultuous moments for him. Losing a coach, losing a GM – the man who set you up, the man who got to know your family.

“That’s a lot … this is my first GM change in the season and I am a pro for 13 years and he has to deal with being an 18-year-old.”

It seems that Shero, who came out of nowhere, was the most difficult blow.

“It’s tough,” Hughes said. “He is a man who brought me in. I have a lot of respect for Ray and I think he is a great manager.

“It’s how it goes.”

Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine said he has seen improvement in the details of his young star since he stepped behind the couch.

“It is not easy to stand in his shoes,” said Nasreddine. “You can make him feel more comfortable with the competition. The experience really helps. The more games he plays, the more he realizes what he can and cannot do on the ice. “

A native of Orlando, Florida, and phenomenon with the American national team development program, Hughes spent most of his training years just outside of Toronto, when his father, Jim, was part of the Maple Leafs front office.

He played Tuesday for the first time in Scotiabank Arena – Hughes was held meaningless in a 7-4 loss to the Leafs – but the memories flowed back from his time as a child wandering through the corridors.

“I have played so many games over the years,” he said. “Definitely a game that I had circled in my agenda.”

Hughes is also proud of older brother Quinn, a 20-year-old rookie defender with the Vancouver Canucks who will compete in the NHL all-star game in St. Louis.

“People in Vancouver praised him before the season,” said Jack van Quinn, who has four goals and 32 assist 46 games. “We thought,” Whoa … this is a problem, lots of expectations. “But we knew what he would become, he knew what he would become.

“It is not surprising for any of us.”

And maybe, when everyone takes a step back, Jack’s early struggles shouldn’t be either.

“I’m glad I’m in the NHL now,” said Hughes. “I’m living out my dream.”

MORE POSSIBILITY A POSSIBILITY?

Schneider said that although he is not a fan of shootouts, he is not sure to extend 3-in-3 extensions for longer than five minutes – which has gained some grip in recent weeks – is also the right move. “You have to end the games, but 10 (OT is minutes) a lot. You now see teams that have already played 10, 15 overtime matches. Your top players are the guys who play most of those minutes.” Schneider, member of the NHL competition committee, added that there could be a “room for maneuver” where the extra period could be seven minutes in one day. “Another half period of 3-to-3 games, that is one sixth of the game That is much more hockey that increases in the course of the year. “

CARACUSEL COACHEN REMAINS

When the Vegas Golden Knights surprised the hockey world on Wednesday with the firing of head coach Gerard Gallant, this marked the seventh change behind an NHL bench since the Leafs fired Mike Babcock on November 20. less than two months. Some movements were not related to performance on the ice – Calgary’s separation of roads with Bill Peters and Dallas that Jim Montgomery cans were the outliers – but most were. In total there have been 14 coaching changes in the 31-team league since the end of last season

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton’s weekly NHL notebook is published every Wednesday.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press