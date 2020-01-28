Jack Hughes secures shootout victory, Devils edge Senators

OTTAWA – Jack Hughes rescued the New Jersey Devils after his team nearly collapsed in the third period against the Ottawa Senators.

Hughes scored the shootout winner when the Devils broke a three-straight losing streak on Monday with a 4-3 win over the senators.

Hughes also scored the overtime winner when the two teams met on December 29, allowing the Devils to take the season series 2-1.

“It was exciting to help the team win,” said Hughes.

“That is a good comeback victory for us. And not just taking one point but taking both … It was important for us to come back and achieve that victory”

The senators trailed 2-1 in third position before scoring two short goals in a short time to take the lead, only for Kyle Palmieri to tie the game with less than four minutes to regulate.

Vladislav Namestnikov balanced the game with a quick wrist shot and moments later Chris Tierney gave Ottawa (17-23-9) the lead.

Jesper Bratt was able to grab a loose puck in the fold and bring it to Palmieri, who quickly placed him past Marcus Hogberg to make the 3-3.

“When we took the lead, we had a lot of speed, especially with two short-handed goals,” Tierney said. “It’s hard to give up late, but sometimes you have to find a way to get the extra point.”

Hogberg added, “I can do better with the third goal. I wish I could have held the puck of the third, but we fought hard and we like how we played.”

The Devils (18-24-7) had better chances of overtime but Hogberg – who made 50 saves due to regulation and the extra period – was solid.

The rookie from Ottawa has been excellent lately, but has only two wins to his name.

“It’s tough because it seems so often that he’s on his head and we can’t give him that extra point,” said Tierney. “It’s crazy. It feels like he’s giving us a chance to win every night and we just don’t collect a few extra points. Hopefully he can keep playing like this and we can find ways to win.”

Mackenzie Blackwood, his first start since January 9, stopped 35 shots for the Devils.

“I generally thought it was a really good effort,” said Devils interim head coach Alain Nasreddine. “Obviously not exactly how we set it up, but we’ve been talking about resilience for a while now. At 3-2 it wasn’t a good way to go down, but the boys found a way and tied it up and found a way to get two points in the end. It was a big effort. “

Mark Borowiecki had a scary moment in the third when Blake Coleman’s stick caught him in the eye. The defenders of the senators immediately left the ice, but were back shortly thereafter.

A competition between 28th and 29th place had no lack of intensity such as Brady Tkachuk and P.K. Subban died. The two came under each other’s skin early in the first period and eventually pulled the gloves early in the second. The two continued to riot in the penalty area.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead when Kevin Rooney scored an enveloping goal at Hogberg after four minutes of the second.

New Jersey opened the scoring midway through the first period with a power-play goal that Hogberg played wrong. Damon Severson’s point shot hit the post and hit Hogberg’s skate and unintentionally pushed it over the goal line.

Ottawa tied the game late in the period when Tkachuk sent a point shot to Tyler Ennis, who defeated Blackwood with a quick shot.

“We worked in spurts,” said Senator coach D. J. Smith. “I don’t think we have enough guys to play their best game.”

Comments: The two teams played their first game in nine days after the bye week … Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to the Ottawa line-up after missing the last two games before the break with a sore neck. Connor Carrick was a healthy scratch for the Devils. The senators held a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.