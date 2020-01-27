Jack Hughes secures shootout victory, Devils edge Senators 4-3 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jesper Bratt was able to grab a loose puck in the fold and bring it to Palmieri, who quickly placed him past Marcus Hogberg to make the 3-3.

The Devils (18-24-7) had better chances of overtime but Hogberg – who made 50 saves due to regulation and the extra period – was solid.

Mackenzie Blackwood, his first start since January 9, stopped 35 shots for the Devils.

Mark Borowiecki had a scary moment in the third when Blake Coleman’s stick caught him in the eye. The defenders of the senators immediately left the ice, but were back shortly thereafter.

A competition between 28th and 29th place had no lack of intensity such as Brady Tkachuk and P.K. Subban died. The two came under each other’s skin early in the first period and eventually pulled the gloves early in the second. The two continued to riot in the penalty area.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead when Kevin Rooney scored an enveloping goal at Hogberg after four minutes of the second.

New Jersey opened the scoring midway through the first period with a power-play goal that Hogberg played wrong. Damon Severson’s point shot hit the post and hit Hogberg’s skate and unintentionally pushed it over the goal line.

Ottawa balanced the game late in the period when Tkachuk sent a point shot to Tyler Ennis, who defeated Blackwood with a quick shot.

Comments: The two teams played their first game in nine days after the bye week … Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to the Ottawa line-up after missing the last two games before the break with a sore neck. Connor Carrick was a healthy scratch for the Devils. The senators held a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press