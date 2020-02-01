Jack Hendry likes “Last Laugh” message aimed at critical Celtic fans

Jack Hendry moved from Melbourne to Melbourne City for the rest of the season because he personally failed to break into the Celtic team, but apparently he laughs at Australia’s last laugh.

The Celtic defender read and found a response from a Twitter follower who well understood Hendry’s critics over the past 18 months, along with those from Lewis Morgan.

The Tweet stated that they both laughed the last time at the fans who said they were not good enough for Celtic?

Why? Because Jack was sent on vacation for six months, while the big bhoys are trying to win nine in a row?

So far we have respected Jack as a seasoned professional, but he likes that tweet provides insight into his state of mind and his contempt for some fans of a club he has paid over the past two seasons.

I like a good “come on,” but maybe wait until you are officially divorced before you try.

In the case of Jack Hendry, he had the chance of injuries and never did anything that would suggest that he could keep a place in the side.

His head should be down and concentrate on playing for his loan, away from the stress of playing at a top club. In this case Jack’s arm.