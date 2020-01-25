JACK FINCHAM said that he and Casey Ranger have called their baby Blossom – with an insider explaining that the pair is “already knackered”.

The Sun unveiled tonight 29-year-old health officer Casey was the girl with whom Love Island star Jack had a secret affair.

The Sun revealed tonight that Casey Ranger is the mother of baby Blossom

The star placed a photo on which he rocked the 8 pound 2 oz young oz, born on Friday – nine months after his split from ex Dani Dyer.

A friend explained tonight that the couple “was already crazy” but “loved every second” of parenthood.

A friend said: “Jack and Casey have already been defeated. They hadn’t planned this birth, but as soon as Casey found out she was pregnant, they couldn’t wait to become parents.

“They are already broken but love every second of this adventure.”

Jack Fincham shocked fans today when he revealed that he would be a father. Credit: instagram.com/jack_charlesf

Casey and Jack are no longer together, but will co-parent their child

Dani, 24, revealed that she only found out Jack had a baby when she saw it online this morning and said, “No news.

“When everyone discovered it, I found out. Listen, I wish them all the best. Congratulations.”

On her LinkedIn profile, Casey, who previously worked as a beauty consultant for London’s Selfridges store, revealed her work for a top nursing agency.

Reality star Jack spoke today about his happy news and said: “I and Casey came together when we were both single.

Casey is a health surveillance officer who once worked in the former Dani Dyer of Selfridges Jack, said she didn’t know anything about the baby, but she wished for the best

“It was a whirlwind romance and shortly afterwards had the great news that she was expecting that we were both overjoyed about.

“We have not succeeded romantically, but as I said before, we are still good friends and have been around for about 10 years.

“Casey was great throughout this process and I couldn’t ask for a better person to co-educate our beautiful daughter Blossom.”

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m just a normal geeza who went on a TV show that throws you right in the public eye … for which I’ll be forever grateful.

Jack and his ex Dani became known on Love Island in 2018 but broke up in April last year. Credit: Rex Features

“However, I knew for myself that I needed personal time and had to keep this part of my life private to prepare myself for this new responsibility and a part of me that would change my life forever.

“This is undoubtedly the best thing that ever happened to me and it is true what they say, the immediate feeling of love and connection with your child is a feeling like no other.

“I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also for the mother of my little girl, who has been AWESOME all the time.

“Although we are not together, we are wonderful friends as we have been for many years and our priority is the co-parenting of our beautiful baby girl. Both mother and baby are doing fine. “

Dani Dyer reveals her shock about former Jack Fincham who becomes a father while breaking her silence