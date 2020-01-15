There are some questions that Twitter simply cannot shake. When the company rolls out a new position, or CEO Jack Dorsey tweets something good (or controversial), the answers will almost certainly include the usual suspects: When do you ban the Nazis? someone will inevitably ask. Why are you censoring * inserting group of users here *? But by far the most common user demand revolves around the edit button – the non-existent yet always hyped function that allows users to edit their tweets after sending them to the world.

It is hard to exaggerate how often Twitter-copper headlines are harassed for this. The question is usually rejected with a carefully formulated non-response or promise that the company will investigate it. In a Q&A with WIRED – in which Dorsey reveals, among other things, that the bird in the Twitter logo was named Larry after the former Boston Celtic Larry Bird – Dorsey was unusually direct: “The answer is no,” he says.

“The reason that there is no edit button (s) there is traditionally no edit button is, we started as an SMS-SMS service,” explains Dorsey. “So as you all know, if you send an SMS, you can’t really take it back. We wanted to keep that atmosphere and that feeling in the beginning.”

Although Twitter has evolved since the SMS days, Dorsey says that the static, non-editable nature of messages remains an integral aspect of the platform, as it allows users to freely retweet and tweet others without fear of it message that they reinforced or criticized could be changed later.

Dorsey says that Twitter has considered other solutions designed to address the lack of an edit button, namely that there is no way to quickly correct spelling or accidental errors without completely removing the tweet. He says the company played with introducing a short delay between when a user clicks on a tweet and when it is actually posted – a bit like Gmail’s “Undo Send” feature – but the company “probably will never do it” .

“I hope that was useful,” concludes Dorsey. “If not, mention me on Twitter and I will see what I can do.”

