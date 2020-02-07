Jabra Elite 75t Vs. Echo Buds: Whose Buds are the Best?

Jabra has made some of the best real wireless earbuds we’ve tested. Thanks to their functions, quality and affordable prices, they are prominently featured on many of our best-of-lists. This trend is usually expected to continue after Jabra has launched its newest and best product – the $ 180 Elite 75t. But the real space for wireless earbuds has grown, and new competitors are putting pressure on established players to improve their game.

Amazon is now producing the Echo Buds for $ 130, which we currently consider to be the best value for real wireless earbuds. This means that Jabra has to work harder to stay on top. Does the Elite 75t have what it takes to spend a little more money or should most people stick to the Echo Buds? Just a way to find out …

Battery life

Rich Shibley / Digital Trends

Jabra’s Elite series of real wireless earbuds always have good battery life, but the Elite 75t makes it even better. Jabra claims 7.5 hours between charges – two and a half hours more than the Elite 65t, but we’ve found that it’s actually a little less. However, there is no doubt that with a total life of approximately 28 hours (with charging) only a short list of real radio buds can beat them. The Amazon Echo Buds are not on this list.

With only 5 hours between charges and a total charge time of 25 hours with the charging case, the Echo Buds simply cannot keep up with the Elite 75t. Neither the Echo Buds nor the Elite 75t have charging cases that can be charged wirelessly.

winner: Jabra Elite 75t

Comfort, fit and convenience

Rich Shibley / Digital Trends

We think the Elite 75t is incredibly comfortable. Because they’re smaller than most real wireless earbuds – including the Echo Buds – people with small ears who traditionally struggle to find a good fit have more luck with the Elite 75t.

Speaking of size, it’s remarkable how much smaller the Elite 75t’s charger is compared to the Echo Buds. It takes up about half the space in your pocket or purse and weighs next to nothing. It charges via USB-C, which some people prefer if your phone also uses this cable. The earphones snap into place securely and the lid has a satisfactory magnetic closure.

To control things on your phone remotely, you have to do a series of key presses on the Elite 75t. You can press or hold once, twice, three times to access certain functions such as answer / end calls, volume up / down, turn pass-through mode on / off (more on this later) and jump forward / backward. It works very well, but we’ve found that you need to put your hand against your head to be able to use the buttons easily.

The downside is that you can’t change what the keystrokes do in Jabra, although an update to the Sound + app is expected to add this feature in the second quarter of 2020.

It’s also worth noting that the Jabra app lets you find your Elite 75ts in two ways: the app remembers where the earbuds were last seen and can force them to play a high-frequency sound to help you to locate them in case they get caught between the sofa cushions.

The Amazon Echo Buds also fit very well and don’t budge at all when you use the optional wing tips. We found them very convenient with the standard tips. The Alexa app has a very helpful ear pass test that can be used to determine how good your seal is using a special sound and a microphone in the ear pass.

However, the echo buds are larger than the Elite 75t and may not remain safe in smaller ears no matter which combination you use.

The Echo Buds charging bag is easy to hold and easy to open and close, but is a bit bulky. We also noticed (and online comments were made) that using the included wing tips, despite the magnetic closures, you may have problems getting the buds in firm contact with the charging ports. The housing itself is not magnetically sealed.

The Echo Buds touch-sensitive pads offer you two gesture options: double tap and tap and hold. You can change the individual functions in the Alexa app, but you don’t have many options: play / pause, skip tracks forward / backward, pass-through on / off, access to the voice assistant, pass-through pause or mute microphones.

winner: Jabra Elite 75t

sound Quality

This always depends on personal preferences. Both the Elite 75t and the Echo Buds sound really good. They’re a lot better than Apple’s AirPods (though they’re probably not as good as AirPods Pro). However, they have very different properties. While the Echo Buds have a definite tendency to bass, you can easily find a more neutral EQ using the Alexa app’s EQ settings. This provides a sound that is clear and balanced, if a little cold.

The Elite 75t are not only bass heavy, they also deliver large quantities of it. It is almost overwhelming. It’s surprising that given their tiny size, they outperform many large headphones in the bass section. The downside of this whole low-end is that it can be difficult to reduce the EQ for music that isn’t suitable for bone-shaking basses. The sound is warm and rich, but in the upper range it comes at the expense of clarity. For those who love the boom, these real wireless earbuds are amazingly powerful.

We think the Echo Buds for the money represent better value for the sound quality. However, there is no denying that the Elite 75t are in a class of their own when it comes to bass. It’s too close to call.

winner: To draw

Noise reduction and pass-through mode

Riley Young / Digital Trends

One of the surprise features of the Amazon Echo Buds considering its price is the Bose Active Noise Reduction (ANR), which is essentially noise cancellation, but under a different name. What is even more surprising is how effective the function is that drowns out most of the outside noise and at the same time avoids the “hissing” sound that some ANC headphones produce in a quiet environment. The pass-through mode, which temporarily interrupts the ANR and lets in the outside world, is also very good and can be adjusted in the Alexa app.

The Elite 75t offer excellent noise isolation due to their in-ear design, but do not have active noise cancellation. However, they do have a very good HearThrough mode in which the external microphones are used to pump external sounds when you want them to. As with the Echo Buds, this can be set with the Jabra app.

With a real active noise reduction feature, the Echo Buds take advantage of this feature, but Elite 75t buyers probably won’t have to worry much – their earbuds do a great job of blocking out outside noise.

winner: Amazon Echo Buds

call quality

We thought Jabra – with its long history as a Bluetooth headset supplier – would solve this problem, but we were wrong. In fact, the Amazon Echo Buds preserved our voice better when they spoke in situations with a lot of background noise, e.g. B. in busy city streets.

Both have settings for the side tone – the volume of your own voice that you hear during a call – an essential function for noise isolation of headphones.

While both the Elite 75t and the Echo Buds sounded great in terms of hearing the person on the other end of the call, that person found that when we used the Echo Buds we had a better and clearer sound for them.

One limitation here: Neither of the two products offered particularly good voice transmission. When we went back to the iPhone 11’s built-in microphone that we used for testing, our caller said that the call quality had improved dramatically. Nevertheless, the Echo Buds take it.

winner: Amazon Echo Buds

durability

It’s hard to tell how long a device will last, but we can definitely check what to start with.

The Amazon Echo Buds are IPX4 certified, which means they can withstand intense workouts and even small amounts of water. They come with a one year warranty which is pretty standard. Their processing quality leaves us no concerns. In short, they should take an acceptably long time.

The Elite 75t, on the other hand, are IP55 certified, which gives them better water resistance and makes them dustproof to a good degree. Jabra grants a two-year guarantee on these ratings. The earphones look good, just like the charging case. The hinge on the case is a bit small and there is a chance that it will break in the open position if you accidentally move it in the wrong direction. However, this is a minor problem.

Without long-term data to inform them, we have to give them to Jabra to get stricter specifications and a longer guarantee.

winner: Jabra Elite 75t

Voice assistant access

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Both the Elite 75t and Echo Buds work with your phone’s built-in assistant, be it Siri (iOS), Google Assistant (Android) or Alexa (both platforms). To access it, you need to tap an earphone or press a button. However, the echo buds have a trick that the Elite 75t does not know: you can speak directly to Alexa, without hands. Alexa is not as mobile-friendly as Siri or Google Assistant. She can’t do everything a native assistant can, but she can do a lot, including the most commonly used actions when wearing earphones: volume control and audio playback.

This gives the Echo Buds a big advantage in terms of comfort and helps them win this category.

winner: Amazon Echo Buds

Conclusion

This was a difficult question. The Amazon Echo Buds cost just $ 130 and offer great sound quality and a variety of features. On the other hand, the $ 180 Jabra Elite 75t set new standards for true wireless earbuds in terms of comfort, fit, ease of use and big bass sound.

For most people, the Echo Buds will be a better choice. They cost less and do more. If you’re struggling to find a good fit for real wireless earbuds, or if you appreciate the Elite 75t’s greatest strengths, namely great bass, extreme portability and very good battery life, they are more than justified.

Editor’s recommendations