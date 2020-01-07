J.T. Miller's most important piece of Canucks' win streak for returning to Tampa

Loading...

TAMPA, Fla. – The only team as hot as J.T. Miller’s new team is his old one.

A person’s seven-game winning streak ends Tuesday when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The National Hockey League says it’s only the second time that two teams have played against each other on winning streaks of at least seven games.

“There are certain games, you know you don’t have to say much to your team,” said Canucks trainer Travis Green after the morning skate at Amalie Arena. “This is one of them; we play a very good team, one of the teams you are talking about tries to win a Stanley Cup. They are on top of their game and it will be an exciting game for our group. “

Nobody talks about the Canucks winning a Stanley Cup this season, but their longest winning series in six years has put them back in a play-off position.

With nine points, including a game-winning goal, Miller was a key player during the run of the Canucks. But he’s one of the best Vancouver players since his arrival from Tampa in a trade last June.

In 42 games, barely half of the season, Miller’s 15 goals are more than he scored last year for the Lightning (13) and his 40 points set him on pace to the career high of 56 he accumulated for the New York blow away Rangers three seasons ago.

“Lucky for Millsy,” said Jon Cooper, coach of Tampa. “The reason he is no longer with us is the business side of the game. But he was a big part of our organization for the few years he was here. He is a good hockey player. So you surround him with some good players and they do what they expected and (show) why they gave up the first round for him. Probably one of those transactions that was a win-win for both. “

With the Lightning confronted with a salary-cap crisis, the Canucks surrendered first and third-round draft picks to acquire Miller, who at the age of 26 came with the cost security of $ 22 million and another four years on his contract .

He has played most of the season with young stars Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser at the top line of the Canucks.

“He is more reliant on being a man who goes out and leads, be it vocal or from his play,” said Lightning star Steve Stamkos about his former teammate. “He works hard, he plays hard. I think he is bringing some of those younger boys with him. You can see what he can do.

“He had the package for a long time, right? He is big, strong, a good skater, great shot. We have always teased him here that he probably had the best shot in the team, but he didn’t shoot it enough. It is no surprise to the boys who played with him. “

Miller told Sportsnet before the training camp started that he had to increase his shot volume to become a 20-goal scorer again. The native Ohio already has almost as many photos this season (105) as the previous one (108). His shots-per-game have risen from 2.54 to 2.50.

“I have had a great opportunity,” Miller said. “I clearly have good chemistry with Petey and Boes. They are younger in the competition, so I try to work with them on that. It is clear that they have a lot of skills, which makes my work easy. We click and win like a team … and that’s all that matters. Personal success usually comes when your team works. “

The Canucks have not won eight games in a row since January 2011.

“Every time you put a dash, it’s exciting,” Miller said. “But I don’t think we are equally worried about the line; I think if we are concerned about ourselves and take care of our business, it has (eight consecutive wins) potential. It will be a fun game. I think everyone looking forward to a game like this, and those who play a better game will maintain their streak. “