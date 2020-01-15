Jennifer Lopez doesn’t let Oscar’s little snob slow her down. The singer and actress announced Tuesday that she is back for another season as the global face of GUESS. Lopez will appear in the global advertising campaigns of GUESS and the brand’s more avant-garde brand, Marciano, from this spring.

It has been a busy few months for Lopez, who is campaigning on the price circuit for his film, Hustlers. While his performance in the film won his “actress support” nods at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards, he failed to secure an Oscar nomination, arousing widespread outrage among critics and fans (for his part, Lopez remained silent on the issue). Still, it seems like she lets her work speak for herself – while working around her busy schedule. A GUESS representative confirms that Lopez filmed the new campaign less than two weeks ago, taking part in two photo sessions on January 3 and 4. It was less than 24 hours before she participated in the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

The campaign images, taken in Santa Monica and Pasadena, were taken by GUESS artistic director Paul Marciano and taken by photographer Tatiana Gerusova, who has directed many GUESS campaigns in the past. GUESS says the photos are supposed to “embody a classic Hollywood lifestyle … juxtaposed against the serene California palm trees and the beaches in the background.”

For her part, Lopez says that she also channeled some of her acting prowess in the photo shoot. “Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing it with this campaign,” she says. “The atmosphere was this time a mix between an Italian cinema star from the 60s, mixed with Madonna from the 80s, mixed with Sofia Loren. It’s so fun to get into the character and get there. “

Expect to see the campaign on billboards and in magazines later this spring. Collection pieces can be purchased online at Guess.com.

It’s not Lopez’s only fashion campaign this season. The singer also slips into her iconic green dress as the face of Versace’s spring / summer 2020 campaign.