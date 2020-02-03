J Lo and Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Video

The 2020 Super Bowl moment we’ve all been waiting for (apart from the game itself), more than delivered on the hype! On Sunday, January 2, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for their joint rest time show, and it was a fantastic combination of the singers’ dynamic singing styles. Shakira opened the show by captivating spectators with her hypnotic hips and her iconic jams such as “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Whereever When Whenever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” She even released Bad Bunny for a remixed version of his hit with Cardi B, “I Like It.” Super Bowl 54 happens to coincide with the singer’s 43rd birthday, and we have to say, she called it with an epic show!

Lopez took over for the second half of the show and literally lit the stage while she appeared to be wrapped around a stripper pole. (Yes, on this hustlers content!) The 50-year-old singer then led the audience through some of her biggest hits, including “Ain’t That Funny”, “Get Right”, “Waiting For Tonight” and “On the Floor”. And although we loved the looks of J Balvin, we must admit that Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz who emerged during the last mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)” is actually our favorite piece used to be! Relive the great performance, from Shakira’s drum solo to Emme’s Super Bowl debut.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU (/ embed)