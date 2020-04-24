J.K. Rowling has offered Harry Potter followers a glimpse of her library and it is epic

Fortunately, there have been quite a few Harry Potter themed things to do for wizarding planet enthusiasts in lockdown, from the British Library Harry Potter exhibition on-line to a virtual ride by way of Hogwarts castle.

On leading of that, J.K. Rowling not too long ago introduced that she is launching a brand name new Harry Potter project to maintain us all entertained. It will element enjoyment articles or blog posts, quizzes and puzzles so we’re entirely offered.

And now, the author has shared a glimpse of her library with her Twitter followers.

Right after a bout of illness, suspected to be the coronavirus, Rowling has been self-isolating and when numerous people are investing their time binge viewing Far too Scorching To Handle (since let us face it, it is incredible), she has color coded every single solitary a single of her books in a really Marie Kondo-esque go and posted the success on social media.

She wrote: ‘Rearranging guides is a really calming lockdown action.’

Rearranging guides is a extremely soothing lockdown exercise 🌈 pic.twitter.com/6bDjeCJIPa

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 21, 2020

Pointless to say, it looks definitely incredible. Not only does she have hundreds upon hundreds of stunning textbooks, which include Homer’s The Iliad which can be noticed at the starting, but there is a comfy wanting sofa also – making it the excellent established up for self-isolation studying.

Some Harry Potter supporters responded with pictures and films of their have e book rearranging, and many others requested if she had any of her own books nestled on the shelves.

Can you spot any of the titles in the brief clip?

She replied: ‘To the people asking: of course, of class I’ve obtained Harry Potter books! These aren’t my only bookshelves, they are only the ones I made the decision to arrange by colour all through tea breaks.’

So in actual everyday living, Rowling has even far more textbooks and we’re imagining a pretty Natural beauty and the Beast-esque library.

Jealous? Similar.