J.J. Abrams is Producing THE SHINING Inspiration Series SUPPLY and DARK LEAGUE JUSTICE Series for HBO Max – GeekTyrant

I have some exciting news to share for fans Stephen KingShining and DC fans! J.J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot is developing a series entitled Overlook, inspired by The Shining, a Justice League Dark series, and an original show designed by Abrams entitled Duster. All of these shows will be coming to HBO Max’s streaming service.

Iconic characters from The Shining will appear in Overlook, and “explores the horrific horror stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.” Like the Hulu Castle Rock series, “Overlook is named after an iconic site from King’s horror universe. In parallel. “

Castle Rock co-creator / executive producer Dustin Thomason and co-executive producer Scott Brown is negotiating to write Overlook. I love Castle Rock, so it would be great to see the creative team reuniting for this Overlook series. I’m excited to learn more about it and see the stories from the Overlook Hotel that they tell. There are a lot of great ones out there!

Justice League Dark is a branch of the Justice League dedicated to dealing with mysterious and supernatural threats. It includes characters mostly associated with the occult, obsolete, and creature-like. This includes characters such as John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, Swamp Thing, the Changing Man, and Zatanna. Other characters include a centuries-old vampire named Andrew Bennett, the Black-shaped orchid, a spy who worked for the villain Felix Faust named Doctor Mist, Frankenstein, Pandora, Nightmare Nurse, and many more.

There have been attempts to dismantle the Justice League Dark in some way for years. It’s good to see that WB and DC have finally found what they need to know and are getting on with it.

As for Duster, Abrams created and is co-writing the series with LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead). The story is set in the South West in the 1970s and “revolves around the life of a crime syndicate relief driver who is escalating from terrible to wild, stupid, dangerously terrible.” That’s all we know about it so far, but it sounds like a cool concept that can be fun to watch!

Kevin ReillyIn a statement, Chief Content Officer HBO Max and President TNT, TBS, and truTV said:

“It’s a great start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie. What could be better than J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on the iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and for providing more essential programming on HBO Max. “

I can’t wait to see how successful these shows are, but I’m excited about Overlook for the most part. What do you think about these three shows that Abrams and his team are trying to develop?

Source: Deadline