J.Crew taps Victoria's secret veteran Jan Singer as CEO - Adweek

Over a year after his last CEO left, J.Crew finally has a new CEO.

Jan Singer, who previously held the position of CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, which she left at the end of 2018, will take the top spot at the retailer, where she will oversee the operations of J.Crew and J.Crew Factory and assume a new role has been vacant for over a year.

Singer takes on a role that has long been associated with Mickey Drexler, who has held the top position at J.Crew for over 15 years. Drexler stepped down as CEO in 2017 and resigned as chair last year. (However, he still occasionally works as a strategic advisor to the company.)

In July 2017, James Brett, who previously belonged to West Elm, took over from Drexler. However, Brett only stayed in this position for a year and retired in November 2018. Michael J. Nicholson, Chief Operating Officer of J.Crew, has headed the position on an interim basis since April of last year.

Singer joins the company after a “thoughtful and comprehensive search” to fill the post, a statement said.

“Jan is a dynamic leader with significant experience in growing and modernizing omnichannel brands,” said Chad Leat, director and chairman of the board, in a statement. “Last year we made great strides to restore the profitability of the J.Crew brand while further optimizing our business. We have created a strong basis for long-term growth. Jan’s passion for our brand, the focused vision of our potential and the deep understanding of the modern consumer will be invaluable in restoring the strategic positioning and reputation of our iconic brand and company. “

It was a few difficult years for J.Crew, which is struggling with falling sales and fluctuating customer loyalty. In addition to losing Drexler, the brand also saw the departure of its best-known personality, President and Creative Director Jenna Lyons, in 2017. At the end of 2019, J.Crew saw a quarterly decline in sales of 4%.

Singer comes to the brand at a crucial point in time. At the end of last year, J.Crew signed a contract with creditors that paved the way for an IPO of the Madewell denim brand, which has performed well in the J.Crew portfolio in recent years. At the same time, J.Crew sales declined, 4% Madewell saw a quarterly sales increase of 13%.

Singer complements the team with many years of experience in retail. Before joining Victoria’s Secret, she was CEO of Spanx and senior at Nike.

“I am delighted and honored to be joining this icon and team at such an important time,” said Singer in a statement. “For me, J.Crew led specialist retail by knowing what it meant to be a brand – the consumer was the first priority and the focus. My passion for developing products, brand experiences and teams feels very comfortable with J.Crew. It is a beloved brand that has always been in my heart and like millions of consumers in my closet. “