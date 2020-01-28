Ixonia Bank opens branch in Foxconn building in downtown Milwaukee

CLOSE

An Ixonia Bank sign goes up Monday at Foxconn’s North American headquarters at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave. (Photo: Foxconn)

Foxconn has a new tenant for its building in downtown Milwaukee.

Ixonia Bank opened its first Milwaukee branch on 611 E. Wisconsin Ave., which is the headquarters of the Foxconn Technology Group’s North American headquarters, on Monday.

It will be the first company with public signage in the building.

Dan Westrope, President and CEO of Ixoinia Bank, said the office will be used primarily as a lending office, but will also include a full-service bank.

“We are delighted to be there. We have been working on it for a long time,” said Westrope. “We have worked with Foxconn and others on renovating and renovating the building.”

Westrope said the bank has been working on negotiating a lease with Foxconn and building its space for almost a year.

“Our experience with Foxconn has been very good, we have had no problems,” said Westrope.

Westrope added one of the main reasons the bank wanted to open a branch in downtown Milwaukee because the Lubar family is the bank’s main shareholder and the family does philanthropic work in the area.

The branch entrance is on the North Jackson Street side of the building on the first floor.

In a statement, Foxconn said:

“Foxconn’s North American headquarters, located at 611 E. Wisconsin Ave, is part of the company’s long-term strategic plan for the Wisconsin company. In addition to being the home of hardworking Foxconn employees, Foxconn is now home to Ixonia Bank, whose presence on the first floor of 611 E. Wisconsin Ave will positively impact the vitality of the downtown Milwaukee community. “

Previously, Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. had agreed to lease part of the general office space to Foxconn.

Foxconn is building a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant and plans to build “innovation centers” in the state.

Fewi Development Corp., which is a subsidiary of Foxconn, paid nearly $ 15 million for the building in 2018. Foxconn has said in the past that the downtown building could accommodate up to 500 employees.

Foxconn executives said they plan to use the building as one of its innovation centers, which would work with startups and entrepreneurs to help develop products that could be built at its facilities in Mount Pleasant .

