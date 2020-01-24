Ivy Tech receives a generous donation

South Bend, Indiana – Ivy Tech Community College received a significant donation from a local manufacturing company on Thursday.

The donation was donated with the intention of training machine tool engineering students at South Bend-Elkhart College.

MSC, a local solution-based company that helps manufacturers across the country become more productive, donated a new optical comparator to the South Bend campus on Thursday afternoon.

The donated device is usually used to enlarge images and enables precise measurements in the manufacturing industry.

Sean Steinke, an Ivy Tech student and MSC staff member, helped with the presentation, saying that the donation “will have a tremendous impact on students when they enter the industry. The skills gap among machine operators is currently very large. “

Machinists are in high demand, especially in Elkhart County, where the manufacturing industry employs more than 34,000 people.

The device, which costs over $ 12,000, helps students gain experience that they can use in the world of work during school and gives them the upper hand in the field after graduation.