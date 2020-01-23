ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast – Construction workers began leveling houses that were considered too close to the airport in the commercial capital of Ivory Coast on Thursday, as part of a crackdown on informal settlements after a teenager died as stowaway earlier this month.

The tragedy with an Air France jet en route to Paris underlined the risks that many in the West African nation are willing to take for an opportunity to live in Europe when they do not have a visa and the financial means to take commercial flights.

Authorities said the evictions would help to set up a 200-meter security buffer around the airport in Abidjan. Many of the affected residents argued for a grace period to have their children complete the current school year in July, but government officials said their homes were illegal.

“These professions cause problems in the field of air safety and security,” said Secretary of Communications Sidy Toure after a cabinet meeting earlier this month.

The boy’s lifeless body was found after the flight landed at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, Air France said in a statement expressing “the deepest sympathy and compassion for this human tragedy.”

While some of the area’s 25,000 residents were notified for 45 days to move, demolition crews on Thursday began destroying homes closest to the airport.

The crews have even destroyed the neighborhood mosque, Imam Issa Sankoudouma said.

“At least we said we were leaving the mosque, destroying the houses, but they broke everything,” he said. “So the mosque has disappeared, we are here, we have what we could of our houses.”

Bernard Assamoi, a 56-year-old electrician who is being deported, says residents cannot afford decent housing.

“Our daily life is the search for food. How do they want us to find new houses if the house price is so high? We are waiting for the state to help us, “he said.

Alexis Adele, The Associated Press