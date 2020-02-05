I’ve never been so enthusiastic about an IndyCar debut

Photo: Daniel Kalisz (Getty)

I’m not a fortune teller, but I’m pretty sure I can best predict that the 2020 IndyCar series will come out, and that’s Scott McLaughlin’s debut race. That’s right. Defending Australian Supercars champion Scott freakin ‘McLaughlin comes to the side to try his hand at the Indianapolis Grand Prix on May 9. Absolutely nothing beats that.

McLaughlin competes with DJR Team Penske in Supercars and has received good favor with Roger Penske for his impressive ability to win racing and, more recently, championships. McLaughlin, the youngest driver who has ever won a Supercars race and a double champion, may have some of that “talent” that I hear is crucial for a good driver. I mean, when was the last time you knew the Penske IndyCar team signed a rookie?

Here is something more from the press release:

“This is a great opportunity – to race against some of the best open cyclists in the world on one of the most historic motorcycle racing circuits,” said McLaughlin, who was driving for the first time in a rookie series last month. evaluation test at Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Fla.

(…)

McLaughlin will drive the number 2 Dallara / Chevrolet during both the COTA test and the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis.

According to former Indy 500 winner and series champion Penske IndyCar driver Will Power, McLaughlin’s test at Sebring in January was “phenomenal”. That is admittedly, how much of McLaughlin’s driving can be described. He is a super fun driver to watch in Supercars, and it is very likely that he will bring the same skill to IndyCar. I mean, look at this:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-3WFsW0MxnNs&start=0" data-chomp-id="3WFsW0MxnNs" data-recommend-id="youtube://3WFsW0MxnNs" id="youtube-3WFsW0MxnNs" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

That kind of ultra-clean driving has led McLaughlin to achieve eighteen victories last season. And it somehow didn’t get boring, because McLaughlin is just fun to watch.

I like seeing things like this as a racing fan. The world needs more cross-racers, people who are willing to take the plunge and compete in a series they are not familiar with at all. It is one thing to dominate a series; it is quite different to show a high level of skill regardless of which car you are driving, regardless of who you are racing. That’s why it’s so exciting to see Fernando Alonso contest everything from the Indy 500 to WEC to Dakar. Just when you think a driver can’t get better, they go to another series and try to dominate it.

So even if you haven’t invested in McLaughlin’s career, this is now a damn good time to start, if only because he kicks on multiple continents.

I have one last thing to say: give it some jandal and fuck yes, Scotty.

.