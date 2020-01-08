Ivanka Trump's future of work is not for employees

Loading...

Ivanka Trump entered the stage on CES Tuesday to mute the reception. Forty minutes later she left for strong applause. No surprise perhaps, given the undisputed theme: the US must prepare employees for the future. With a technology-oriented show, that is not exactly a difficult sale. But a closer look at the attitude of the Trump administration towards work – and employees – denies its pitch and raises a question: for which future are we preparing?

The Consumer Technology Association received loud, immediate criticism when the trade organization announced that it was organizing Trump as a keynote speaker at CES last month. Expecting a large lobby group of companies to participate in #TheResistance seems unrealistic, especially three years ago. The technical industry in general benefits greatly from Trump’s tax cuts and has a vested interest in helping to achieve a trade war. Apple CEO Tim Cook, an outspoken advocate of privacy and human rights, invited Trump père to an Apple plant just a few months ago and smiled calmly while the president weighed his tail. The embrace of Trump’s CTA is just as surprising as the embrace of a mustard hot dog.

“They take a lot of regulatory measures, all of which leave employees behind.”

Heidi Schierholz, Institute of Economic Policy

And Ivanka has a reason to stand on the CES stage. She led the Pledge to American Workers program of the administration, which has engaged 400 companies to agree that they will provide 14 million people with vocational training. The White House signed a re-authorization of the Perkins Act, which allocated $ 1.2 billion for technical career training programs, and has drawn up a five-year plan to support STEM education. “Education and human resources policy has been one of the brightest places of cooperation between two parties over the past three years,” said Alex Burgos, vice president of federal policy, government relations and communication at TechNet, an advocate of technology companies who had previously criticized the administration of major immigration repression.

In a ballroom at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas full of technical executives and various media, Trump pointed out some of those achievements. “That is really my greatest passion, the removal of barriers and obstacles that people want and can work to take care of themselves and their families,” Trump said.

In itself, it’s hard to disagree with much of what Trump suggests. STEM training? Yes please. Training employees for the jobs of the future? Absolutely. Offer more money for childcare to alleviate the burden of two-income families? To check! But the future of work, and more importantly of employees, is not only determined by the programs and policies that have these words in mind. It is formed by the totality of the administration’s policy. In that broader context?

“I think it is unequivocally bad,” says Heidi Schierholz, an economist at the liberal Economic Policy Institute and an employee of the Ministry of Labor in the Obama administration. “Every time there is a time when they can protect company interests or the interests of employees, they protect company interests.”

This even applies to apparently professional employee programs such as the promise to American workers. “What we know is that most federal government training programs do not work. What does work is when the private sector collaborates with a community college, a technical school, a university, a high school and develops a curriculum that is taught and hired by students students end up in, “Trump said Tuesday.

A problem: they often don’t do that, especially when the training comes from the business world. “The programs that we believe are the best and most effective are where work and management come together and employees have a say in the process. We have jointly funded industrial programs where employees have their qualifications, where employees learn a skill and get a real job, ”says Liz Shuler, Secretary-Treasurer of the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations. “You have seen the model deteriorate over time, with more of the burden falling on the individual, and in a market where they are sponsored by for-profit entities that take their money and [they] end up with nothing at the end of it. “

