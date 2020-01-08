Ivanka Trump's big idea for the future of work is ... LinkedIn?

Loading...

Ivanka Trump is generally not associated with the term “technical innovation” – a fact that apparently only passed on to the CES when it was too late.

The President’s daughter and failed business woman attended the annual technology meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada today to give a talk about the future of work. And what a future it is. According to Trump, tomorrow’s workers will be provided with an “interoperable learning record” that allows them to take a list of all their skills with them wherever they go.

Right, Trump’s big idea for the American worker is a kind of standardized LinkedIn.

But wait, there is more! This “résumé of the future,” as Trump pointed out at one point, will list more than just your professional skills – it has also sent you push notifications.

“And oh, by the way, wouldn’t it be great if there was a vacancy in your zip code that would match your skills if passed on to you?” she said moderator Gary Shapiro. “It’s not difficult to do. It just wasn’t done.”

And although Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, disagrees with this latter point, there’s no denying that Trump is bold to just do the math and pretend that professional social networks and digital resumes don’t yet exist.

“We have to use technology and data so that people have their information on their iPhone,” Trump said.

Sure, why not.

Ivanka talks about technology at CES 2020.

Image: Screenshot / Youtube

Trump wasn’t finished there. As you can see, some level of verification is important.

“Why can’t you get your high school diploma verified and on your phone so that an employer, A, doesn’t have to call your high school and find out if you actually graduated,” she mused. “So it takes the friction out of the process. It’s verified, it’s there.”

Indeed. If only there was a way to tell if people really graduated from high school. A kind of documentation or certification. No, it’s too complicated. An interoperable learning record is definitely easier.

The CES certainly made the right call and invited Ivanka Trump, a person who never has to create an interoperable learning record to talk about the future of work.