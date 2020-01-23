Ivanka Trump, White House consultant, and Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM, announced on Thursday the launch of a new job vacancy program called “Pledge to America’s Workers”.

Over 400 companies have signed the promise, including IBM, which is expected to provide “new jobs and skills” to around 15 million Americans.

“We as a collective with our board – [Apple CEO] Tim Cook was co-chair of this working group for us – are developing a national campaign that we will launch in February to really open the door and make people accessible to everyone,” Trump said Maria Bartiormo from Fox Business Network at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

She added that “teaching is one of the big ones.”

Trump said the apprenticeship programs have vowed to provide work for two-thirds of Americans who don’t have a college degree but want training in a particular skill.

“There are many professions that require a higher degree,” Trump said. “But cyber security, IT, many of these different programs require proof that can be achieved without generating enormous student loans.”

Rometty added that IBM has started 23 apprenticeships since the program was launched.

“We have almost 100 companies that have chosen these conditions and joined them,” she said. “And on a very small part of these apprenticeships I am already up to 500 a year and move around. So for me it is very scalable for everyone who is out there.”

She added that these efforts began a few years ago by offering mentoring positions and a combined high school associates study program for “underserved” areas.

“Over the years, 150,000 children have attended over 200 schools,” added Rometty. “In fact, they account for 15% of my new hires in the US. You and the apprentices – from Ivanka’s apprenticeship program.”

