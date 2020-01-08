ITV's White House Farm Review: Tear-Jerking takes practical killings

Loading...

“True crime” is a controversial topic for TV dramas. Is it hideous to repackage people’s very real tragedies as entertainment? Or do the stories of the victims deserve to be heard? And if so, for what purpose?

Aside from gnarly moral issues, ITV has earned a reputation for being respectful of unthinkable brutalities like the murders of the Moors and the House of Atrocities in Gloucester, while Little Boy Blue, Manhunt, and A Confession have recently won awards for their dramatization Investigations into the murders of Rhys Jones, Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange, Milly Dowler, Sian O’Callagahn and Becky Godden-Edwards.

The channel’s last entry in the canon opens in a dark, apparently empty house – silent except for the chirping of crickets outside – and the loud ringing of a telephone in an almost deserted police station. “My name is Jeremy Bamber,” says a trembling voice on the line. “You have to help me. My father just called and told me to come over. He sounded scared. He said it was my sister … that she went crazy with a gun.”

When she got there to find Sheila Caffell – a glamorous former model with a history of mental health problems – her adoptive parents and six-year-old twins initially treated the case as an open and closed murder. Suicide. The following year, however, Jeremy Bamber was sentenced to life imprisonment for five murders (a crime he continues to contest) after being convicted with a 10-2 majority.

We can thank Stan Jones, a dogged detective who acts as a liaison to the family and accuses the superiors of missing important evidence in their desire for a quick win.

Kris Mrska’s screenplay is heavily based on Carol Ann Lee’s The Murders at White House Farm (2015) and In Search of the Rainbow’s End by Colin Caffel, Sheila’s husband and father of the twins Daniel and Nicholas. According to Colin, Colin would have preferred not to go through the night’s horrific events again, but instead agreed to act as a production consultant to maintain some level of control.

In this respect, it is just as sensitive an approach as you can hope for. The murders take place off-stage – at least in the first of the six episodes – and director Paul Whittington (who also directed Little Boy Blue) holds his camera discreetly away while the police discover the bodies and only shows us what is important forensically is see. Elsewhere, the dusty, bleached yellow wheat fields of rural Essex give the consequences a certain terrible cinematic beauty.

Freddie Fox is a perfect casting as Jeremy Bamber: Even in the opening act, when he is presented as a grieving victim, there is a certain shift behind the eyes that makes it difficult for him to warm up. Cressida Bonas (yes, by Pre-Meghan Harry and Cressida) is just as terrible as the damaged, traumatized Sheila, who is severely medically cared for by her stern, arrogant parents (Amanda Burton and Nicholas Farrell). Immediately after the murders, Sheila, who had a shotgun under her chin and a Bible by her side, continued to suffer from media outrage at a posthumous process in which the press happily picked out every bone of sad beauty. Perhaps there is a little late justice if you show the scared young woman behind the tabloid.

If we didn’t know better, it would be easy to assume that the police procedural elements were invented or at least highly fictionalized. A medium-sized DS (played sympathetically by a world-weary Mark Addy) who refuses to stay on track in a way that puts him on a collision course with his governor? It sounds like every ITV crime show you’ve ever seen. And it doesn’t help that DCI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones – played by Stephen Graham, the hardest-working man on television with a Welsh accent – is a blinking, contemporary copper rule book that comes straight from the central cast. But apparently everything is correct. Or true, anyway.

Gemma Whelan, who quickly established herself as one of the best and most changeable actresses of the time and embodies everyone, from the proud iron warrior Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones to the winged kidnapper Karen Matthews in Die Moorside. Here she plays a central role as Ann Eaton, the cousin, whose suspicions of Bamber intensified Stan Jones’ suspicions.

Some scenes – like Colin Caffel (Mark Stanley) hugging his sons goodbye before reluctantly taking a last, lingering look over his shoulder into her grandparents’ farmhouse – can’t be seen without a sob in your throat Keeps hanging. White House Farm starts the same week as Channel 4’s devastating Deadwater Fell, which is about slaughtering another (albeit fictional) family in a remote community. It certainly offers little comfort for the cold January nights. If there is any consolation in history, 35 years later it is as shocking as ever. Maybe we should really worry if we stop being morbidly fascinated by such horrors.

The six-part drama White House Farm begins on Wednesday, January 8th at 9 p.m. on ITV