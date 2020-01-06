ITV's Dancing on Ice debut beats Doctor Who episode 2 in the rating

Loading...

The second part of Doctor Who’s opening series 12 was well received by the critics, but with only 4.6 million viewers it didn’t attract a sizeable audience.

This is 300,000 fewer than at the series premiere on New Year’s Day and the lowest number of overnight stays for the current Doctor Who team by Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker.

Of the 8.2 million viewers who saw Whittaker’s very first appearance as an icon in 2017, it’s still a long way to go, and the team hopes that the catch-up hunt will be particularly strong this week.

The science fiction juggernaut was beaten in the ratings by ITV’s Dancing on Ice. The recurring reality show reached an average audience of 5.14 million at the premiere of series 12.

The ITV talent show The Masked Singer, which was the channel’s biggest reality appearance since 2013 after its debut on Saturday, is expected to drop slightly on its second appearance.

4.3 million viewers watched former Home Secretary Alan Johnson become the second celebrity to be exposed after 5.5 million in its first episode.

Doctor Who will continue on BBC One at 7:10 p.m. next Sunday