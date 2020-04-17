ITV subscribes to coronavir virus isolation dramas by writer Jeff Pope

Filming with long-awaited dramas such as “Line of Duty” and “Stranger Things” may stop because of the coronavirus pandemic, but ITV has just ordered a series to lock.

As short stories of independence, Oscar-nominated writer Jeff Pope (Philomena) will complete four short dramas following the rules of locking: the actors and their families will film the scenes themselves and the directors will watch from a distance.

Participation in the series has not yet been announced, but ITV has said that each 15-minute part is inspired by a true story and reflects life throughout the country.

The Pope, Gaby Chiappe (The Level), Neil McKay (The Moorside, an appropriate adult) and William Ivory (Torvill & Dean, Burton and Taylor) have both written one episode.

“Like everyone else, I am isolating myself at home and watching my wife suffer severely from the virus. I wanted to do something to achieve the mood, “said the Pope.

“I knew it was very difficult to try and film dramas in these situations, but I felt that the public understood when things were a little bumpy and ready, when we had at least something.”

“It’s amazing that Jeff has been able to make these short films so quickly to reflect the times we live in. They are moving and funny parting stories with an incredibly talented team on screen and on screen,” said ITV drama director Polly Mäe.

“These are stories that are told about isolation in isolation. Often it is not possible to make this drama quickly. So many thanks to everyone involved in this leadership, and I hope they bring a little joy to the audience when we know these are difficult times. “

ITV claims that the separation stories will spread over the next few weeks.

