ITV isolation stories Sheridan Smith and Angela Griffin operated the remote control

ITV broadcasts feature a short drama about life at the close of Britain, with Sheridan Smith starring in the first parts.

Isolation stories reflect what millions of families have gone through in recent weeks as they get trapped indoors for the benefit of the NHS and public health.

The series follows strict UK locking rules, as cast members film scenes independently from home, with directors directing them.

The series is produced by Jeff Pope, whose previous work includes the Oscar-nominated Philomena and ITV’s acclaimed factual drama A Confession.

The isolation stories consist of four episodes, each lasting 15 minutes.

The first will be called Melik, starring Sheridan Smith (Cilla) as a pregnant woman who has the opportunity to be born completely alone.

Sheridan Smith said, “I’m very pregnant and isolating at home, so I jumped at the opportunity to make a drama out of the massive drama that’s happening around us right now. I think it is really important to try to reflect on what is happening to us while it is actually happening. “

In the second episode, the stars play Robert Glenister (Hustle) and his son Tom (Vera) as Ron and Russell. Ron has contracted the coronavirus and is disturbed in bed, while Russell isolates and takes care of him. Their tense father-son relationship falls under a microscope under these closed conditions, where old wounds are reopened.

In the third section, Darren Boyd (Stan Lee’s lucky man) describes Angela Griffin (Waterloo Tea) as a paranoid hypochondriac who books an online session with her psychiatrist.

The final stars of the series, Eddie Marsan (The World’s End) as a single parent, take care of their two sons at home. His mother-in-law (played by the shameless star David Threlfall) will appear behind the front window to entertain the children from a distance, largely with cunning.

Isolation Stories has no fixed airtime. Find out what’s going on through our TV schedule in the meantime