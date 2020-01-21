It's windy with warmer temperatures and mixed rainfall is coming back tonight

Temperatures across the area fell below zero again overnight and the wind showers were back in their teens and in the 20s below zero.

However, things are changing.

The southern current has entered and warmer air flows into our area.

Highs end today in the 20s, although it doesn’t feel so quiet when the south wind blows at 15 to 25 miles an hour and up to 35 miles an hour.

At least we are moving up!

We start with sunshine, but the clouds will increase as the day progresses.

As we approach midnight, it starts to rain slightly. When temperatures warm up at night, a variety of species are possible, including snow, rain, sleet, and freezing rain.

It means that commuting could be smooth on Wednesday morning.

A light rain and snow mixture is possible in the late morning and on Wednesday afternoon, before the chance of snow exceeds Wednesday evening.

We continue to see snow chances until Thursday and Friday.

The snow looks light, but a few inches can accumulate over time.

The weekend looks calm with highs in the 30s.