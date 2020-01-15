PARIS – When it comes to the art of making political deals in the Middle East, death is part of the bargain. At least since the time of the Crusades, assassinations have been used as negotiating tools rather strong than a diplomatic note, but not as disastrous and fraught with unintended consequences as a war.

And while some U.S. commanders-in-chief may have backed away from this proposal, even attempted to rule it out, Donald Trump apparently viewed the decision to liquidate Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani as a natural negotiating ploy. Perhaps his hawkish advisers told him – without a few important caveats – that this is the kind of thing that the Israelis have been doing for years.

This would partly explain Trump’s tweet on Monday that simply dismissed the debate over whether Soleimani was plotting an “imminent” attack on American facilities or personnel. Trump continued to insist without presenting any evidence that he thinks it was the case with Soleimani, then added, “It doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”

.