Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that the English League Cup should be deleted to relieve the players.

Spain, Italy, Germany and France no longer have a second national cup competition – England is an exception among the top leagues.

Guardiola says it’s no surprise to see injuries when players have to play so much:

“With this number of games, the players fail. I am not suprised. I’m so sorry for Kane and Rashford. The authorities should think about it, but all managers have complained about it and they don’t care. Always two or three days. The players suffer.

“You want to do it well. The clubs are under great pressure to win or qualify for the Champions League. The body says stop it is enough. “

The former manager of Barcelona and Bayern Munich believes there is a simple solution for building a game in England:

“Eliminate competitions, take part in this competition, ie fewer games, fewer competitions, fewer teams, more quality, less quantity. People can live without football for a while. It is too much.

“Start the season later after summer. We have had one game a week for a long time and after that we have two or three in a week. February is a week, a week, two weeks off. We have two games in two weeks, after that we have 72 games in a week. It’s a little strange. “