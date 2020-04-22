Screenshot: Pictures Warner Brothers

I must admit that I was cautiously optimistic about going to the theater for Ready Player One in March 2018. I am right in the demographic for this kind of thing, nostalgic for the 80s and 90s, student of pop culture. , is an opera fan of director Steven Spielberg. The movie had some pretty weird characters in it, and one of the great action options was a race, as shown in the image trailer. How could it go?

I liked the book on the basis, despite the main character Wade / Parzival being a little fuckboi nightmare, it was an exciting new world that caught my attention for the duration of Wil Wheaton’s narrated audiobook on a Road long journey. It’s not perfect, but in the pre-Gamergate nerd world of 2011 it was mostly harmless fun. The movie, however, was in immense space.

Aside from most of the movie being a cgi mess, the characters were an anime-sized nails, provided nostalgia for the way Dane Cook gave the comedy [HEY, REMEMBER THIS THAT?], And the plot. it was little more than a series of exposure unknown voice-overs. I was expecting more, really, but it was the racing scene that really struck me.

So, if you haven’t seen the movie, the plot is that the land in 2045 is almost entirely covered in a video game simulation called Oasis. The school is all in the Oasis. People work completely in the Oasis. Inside the programming of this massive online role playing company is a hidden game, the winner of which will take control of this company.

To advance through the game, you need to win three different levels, collecting three keys to reach the end. The first key is the end of a mock race for Manhattan, navigating a series of movie shows. The final leader of which is unable to beat King Kong. This challenge does not exist in the book, and was created for the film presumably to flash and a few extra hits of drug nostalgia.

Here is the scene.

Here’s why it happens:

Thousands of people have been trying to beat this race for five years and no one has been able to do so.

As I enter my sixth week staying at the venue, I spend a lot of time driving virtual cars around virtual race tracks, which is why my mind follows this really bad racing scene. It’s a hobby I’ve watched since the days of Super Mario Kart and Gran Turismo 2. I knew a lot about these tracks better than the back of my hand. And I had no desire to learn from them, other than a desire to improve my own career. There wasn’t a million dollar payment to get marginally better at racing games, but I did it anyway.

The protagonist of the film becomes the first player to gain the level moving away from the starting line, which opens a secret track that allows him to bypass the unbeatable King Kong.

You tell me that this game has been around for five years and no one, not a bored kid, no curious gamer, no idiot since lulz, ever tried to run back? This is literally the first thing he does in all parties. That’s how I found that Lakitu would squeeze his hard in your face if you tried that shit in SMK.

While the rest of the movie was bad, I mostly forgot about everything in this two years since I watched it. But never forget this surprise extravaganza. An avid racing gamer would have had this level beat in the first week, of course. And tell me this puzzle has been solved for five years? From a break.

.