It’s time to Upgrade My 200,000-Mile Corolla! What car should you buy?

What Car Should You BuyThe experts in Jalopnik answer your car purchase questions.

Chris manages a health facility in the state of NY. Its 2005 Corolla has reached the 200,000-mile mark and while it’s running well, it’s thinking it’s time to upgrade. It’s looking for something that looks professional but reliable, and easy to park for under $ 25,000. What car was to buy?

(Welcome to That Car Should You Buy It? Where do we give real car buying tips?)

Here is the scenario –

I’m a health worker in my mid-30s around the Western New York region who just turned the odometer on the 200,000 mark on my 2005 Toyota Corolla. The car has been as reliable as anyone could have been, with the only repairs being those from the rustic system and general wear and tear, and not paying for the car for the better part of it. a decade has been a goddess. And yet, as someone who manages my own office, it is their time to get to my parking lot in something that should not immediately rationalize the patients who see me coming out.

Something on the smaller side, like my wife and I often make trips to Buffalo for dinner (RIP Restaurants) and having something on average or smaller makes parking a breeze compared to my SUV or truck friend.

Power-wise it works well with underpowered or smaller engines, as you can tell from the fact that my current race will probably have 30 hp. Still, anything with a little more pep is welcome.

We often take vacations in the woods or some nature equivalent, so a little extra storage is good. Hatchbacks are not out of the question. All-wheel drive would be a bonus but not a must and automatic preference is preferred.

The reliability is huge. I had several GM cars and most left me more often than I care to admit – something imported is preferable. Even though the imported kicker is my threshold he owns a car shop in the city and about 30 years ago he emigrated to Poland. While returning through the pond, he spent the first half of his life as a mechanic in West Poland and Berlin, and now refuses to believe that German vehicles are anything but a headache.

As for the budget, they are comfortable spending up to $ 25,000

Quick facts:

Budget: up to $ 25,000

Daily Drivers: Yes

Location: State Western NY

Would like: Professional, reliable, easy to park professional

Does not want: A large truck or SUV

Expert 1: Tom McParland- Treat yourself … Precisely

Photo: Bradley Brownwell (Jalopnik)

First of all, I just want to extend a thank you for all the hard work you are doing in this difficult time. Toyota has handled you well, and while some on the internet think everyone should just drive a 2005 Corollas forever, you deserve to get a nice car. With a budget of $ 25,000 there are a lot of great trips to choose from.

My choice would be the all-new Mazda CX-30. This car is that Mazda adopts the crissover trend transformed into the high hatchback like the Subaru Crosstrek and Hyundai Kona, which are both fine cars. However, Mazda does give you an update in several areas. Initially, you shouldn’t settle for a car with a powerful engine, and the CX-30 comes with a punchy 186bhp engine and also comes in at 31 mpg. As Mazda3’s hatchback is based, the CX-30 is also a bit more “upscale” than most mainstream offerings. Of course, it also has a lot of security technology and just about any other feature you are looking for in this category. Our man Bradly Brownwell also said it’s like a “Porsche Macan budget”.

The Antique Brass Pen We Have All There Is Today 30%

Prices for an AWD CX-30 start at $ 24,400 and bet with some discounts and hints that you can get an average car in your area.

Expert 2: Erin Marquis – Well worth the wait

We are not many promoters of buying a new car on this site, but I have many reasons to suggest a Hyundai Elantra 2021. First man, you have driven a reliable vehicle, but still for 15 years. Time to say yes! The technology in the car has come so far since then, this Elantra will probably feel like a spaceship. Another, more selfish reason is that I really want to see more sedans with bold and interesting road choices. Hyundai should be rewarded with sales to take a chance on the beautiful and unique Hyundai Elantra. Their only way to encourage builders to continue doing them, afterwards.

And really the Elantra controls all your boxes. When it is sold, the revenue model will be around $ 20,000, but you can cut it to the limit of your expenses and go for the limited opinion. If there are crashes later (so we can all head to the fun places again) the Elantra Hybrid looks at 50 mpg. And it’s not GM and it’s not German, in addition as a branded car you don’t have to worry too much about maintaining it for a while anyway. And while it’s bigger than the Sonata is still a saloon with all the tech bells and whistles, you’ll find parking.

Plus look at that thing! She is gorgeous without being over the top. Other big cars just don’t put that level of attention to detail in sedans these days. The only problem is that the new Elantras won’t be dealing with many dealers until near the end of the year, but you have a car that can walk away for a few more months. If you are descending on a new car, go with the most interesting choice, hands down.

Expert 3: Raphael Orlove – Leaves The Yellow Flower Of Your Meadow

It’s difficult to argue against the Mazda of an affordable and reliable car that seems to feel high quality for the price. The Hyundai, uh, is definitely an option if you like it, though I’d do a Fit if it gets something new.

Since you want something that feels nice but is both mentally and physically comfortable, I would suggest refusing the Toyota scale in Lexus land.

I’ve driven a lot of high-power, high-power models in the Toyota lineup, and Lexus is basically the same with dirtier faces and nicer interiors. A lightweight used Lexus ES or IS would be a safe and satisfying choice.

As such, I have to say that you can easily have a more practical but exciting choice, the Lexus IS300 Sportcross. That’s one way under your budget (asking only $ 13,800) and it has everything you want outside of Toyota’s reliability, style, more car practicality. Also, you will get it in the right color. Hard to say no!

Expert 4: Jason Torchinsky – All This Rationality Wounds

I’ll be the first to admit that what you’re really looking for is quite contrary to my usual requests. If anyone has any desire for something unusual, he firmly believes they can find it and make it work. But, really, you just want something reliable and smaller and more functional, and that’s absolutely fine. So, whenever the fiber of me wants to indulge in a glamorous Kei car or something similar for the application, will you keep it in check and say, you and a Honda Fit?

There are really a few cheap cars like a wagonoid that suit your needs; the Toyota Corolla hatchback is good, the incognito Toyota called the Scion iM is decent, but I think maybe a Honda Fit like this 2018 is perhaps the best bet, and at $ 15,000, it’s ten times less than what I was expecting. to spend.

A new Toyota Corolla Hatchback is only about $ 20,000, so I guess it would still make sense, even if five big ones are five big ones, and I’m not sure it’ll be worth more money. Maybe? It depends on how much you like the smells of new cars.

I mean, if we were being brutally honest, even this 2015 Fit for a little over $ 10,500 would probably do the job as well, and even in less than half your budget. The good news is that there are a lot of decent options to choose from, and I think you can really go for something between $ 10 and $ 15 grand.

Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.

.