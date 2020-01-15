It's time to relocate Vinnie, the wild turkey, says Swampscott resident

A wild Swampscott turkey that moved to Vinnin Square last year is causing problems for residents and commuters, Wicked Local reported. President Trish Morrison-Malphrus recently urged Swampscott officials to orchestrate the relocation of the local animal – so that it does not cause an engine – a vehicle accident does not turn into a road accident on Paradise Road. Each day, Morrison-Malphrus notes “Vinnie”, the name of the inhabitants nicknamed the male turkey, enters and leaves the traffic of Paradise Road on one of the busiest traffic lanes of Swampscott. Cars deflect to miss him. He sometimes stopped traffic completely. He once chased a Swampscott police officer by pushing him back onto the sidewalk. “He scared you know what about me the other day when I stopped after using the ATM in Vinnin Square,” said a resident in a post thread on Vinnie on the popular Facebook forum and the community page – Swampscott 01907. “I heard a knock on my door and thought I was being robbed.” Vinnie thinks he’s ruling the perch in Vinnin Square, according to Morrison-Malphrus. “He crosses the road anywhere and anytime.” he wants to, ”said Morrison-Malphrus. “You go through Vinnin Square in your car, and he’s just sitting there in the middle of the street.” Vinnie likes a bit of local celebrity. It is to the extent that a member of the Swampscott community felt compelled to create the Facebook page “Vinnie, Vinnin Square Turkey”. “People stop cars to take a picture of it,” said Morrison-Malphrus. Vinnie can be disruptive, some Swampscott residents have become attached to wild turkey. “Most of us know he’s there and love him,” wrote resident Aileen Cordette on Facebook. “For those who are not from the area, do not hurt him – he will eventually move out.” Meanwhile, the Swampscott Conservancy held a “Let’s Talk Turkeys” conference in December, aware of the ubiquity of wild turkeys in Swampscott. The Humphey’s Story Others became attached to Vinnie in the way Marblehead took a wild male turkey under his wing four years ago. “Humphrey”, also known as “Glover” for General John Glover, moved in just before Thanksgiving Day in 2016, nesting on the Marblehead-Swampscott line on Humphrey Street. Like Vinnie, he made a lot of noise for commuters. Humphrey became so important that Marblehead Reporter columnist Lisa Sugarman devoted an entire weekly column, “Humphrey, the Miracle of Thanksgiving,” to the existence of the bird. “The poor guy is a loner, for lack of a better word,” Sugarman wrote of the plight of the wild turkey. “Except for a few who throw crumbs here and there to make sure he won’t starve, he has no one to rely on as he walks the streets day after day, barely a mile from my house. “A truck drove on Humphrey a few days after the reporter published Sugarman article. He didn’t arrive at Christmas, reads his obituaries and tributes in local newspapers and online. For more than a week, Marblehead was obsessed with Humphrey’s death. Morrison-Malphrus said she doesn’t want a similar fate to happen to Vinnie. Some believe that Vinnie once resided in the woodlands adjoining the Tedesco golf course along Salem Street, and that the bird has just lost its way and cannot find its path. Without the resettlement of the bird, Morrison-Malphrus believes that a one thing is certain: “The person who hits him will be the most hated person in town.”

A wild Swampscott turkey that moved to Vinnin Square last year is causing problems for residents and commuters, Wicked Local reported.

Resident Trish Morrison-Malphrus recently urged Swampscott officials to orchestrate the relocation of the local animal – so that it does not cause a motor vehicle accident or become a death on Paradise Road .

Each day, Morrison-Malphrus notes “Vinnie”, the name of the inhabitants nicknamed the male turkey, enters and leaves traffic on Paradise Road on one of the busiest roads in Swampscott. Cars deflect to miss him. He sometimes stopped traffic completely. He once chased a Swampscott police officer pushing him back to the sidewalk.

“He scared you to know what about me the other day when I stopped after using the ATM in Vinnin Square,” said a resident in a Vinnie thread on the popular Facebook forum and community page – Swampscott 01907. “I heard a knock on my door and thought I was being robbed.”

According to Morrison-Malphrus, Vinnie thinks he rules the perch in Vinnin Square.

“He crosses the road anywhere and anytime,” said Morrison-Malphrus. “You go through Vinnin Square in your car, and he’s just sitting there in the middle of the street.”

Vinnie likes a bit of local celebrity. It is to the extent that a member of the Swampscott community felt compelled to establish the Facebook page “Vinnie, Vinnin Square Turkey”.

“People stop cars to take pictures of him,” said Morrison-Malphrus.

While traffic delays caused by Vinnie can be disruptive, some residents of Swampscott have become attached to the wild turkey.

“Most of us know he’s there and love him,” wrote resident Aileen Cordette on Facebook. “For those who are not from the region, do not hurt him – he will eventually move.”

Meanwhile, the Swampscott Conservancy hosted a “Let’s Talk Turkeys” conference in December, aware of the pervasiveness of wild turkeys in Swampscott.

Humphey’s story

Others have become attached to Vinnie in the way Marblehead took a wild male turkey under his wing four years ago.

“Humphrey”, also known as “Glover” for General John Glover, moved in just before Thanksgiving Day in 2016, nesting on the Marblehead-Swampscott line of Humphrey Street. Like Vinnie, he caused a lot of noise to commuters.

Humphrey became so important that Marblehead Reporter columnist Lisa Sugarman devoted an entire weekly column, “Humphrey, the miracle of Thanksgiving,” to the existence of the bird.

“The poor guy is a loner for lack of a better word,” Sugarman wrote of the plight of the wild turkey. “With the exception of a few who throw crumbs here and there to make sure he doesn’t starve, he has no one to rely on as he walks the streets day after day, barely a mile from my home. “

A truck ran over Humphrey a few days after the reporter published the Sugarman article. He did not arrive at Christmas, reads his obituaries and tributes in local newspapers and online. For more than a week, Marblehead was obsessed with Humphrey’s death.

Morrison-Malphrus says she doesn’t want a similar fate to happen to Vinnie. Some believe that Vinnie once lived in the woodlands adjoining the Tedesco golf course along Salem Street, and that the bird has just lost its way and cannot find its way back.

Without the bird’s resettlement, Morrison-Malphrus believes one thing is for sure: “The person who strikes him will be the most hated person in town.”

