Marty Lagina and Billy Gerhardt decisively move the excavator into the swamp. Photo credit: history

Last week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island was all the excitement in the swamp. Even Marty Lagina, who notoriously hates the swampy land, exclaimed, “I’m getting excited about the swamp, come on, man.”

Another group of experts developed an exciting theory that asked the boys to consider draining / digging out the swamp.

It seems that many centuries ago, someone made great efforts to hide something of enormous importance in the region.

Narrater, Robert Clothworthy, suspected that there was a tunnel to the money pit in the swamp or something more fantastic, like the Holy Grail or the Ark of the Covenant or some other great treasure.

In this week’s preview, it looks like the boys are finally trying to reach the swamp.

“Turn on the pump,” someone shouts when we see water pumping out of a hose quickly. Billy Gerhardt’s excavator comes into view when someone else screams, “excited to dig up the swamp.”

As always, Jack Begley can’t hide his excitement: “What if we get to the bottom and there are gold coins there?”

We also see geologist Terry Matheson, who appears to be at the site of the recent discovery of Shaft 2. He continues to search for the elusive tunnel that supposedly protrudes from shaft 2 and leads into the money pit.

We see him looking at a sound sample and hearing him say, “We’re hitting the side of the tunnel, gentlemen.” Then he adds, “We could be near the money pit.” In a surprisingly dead tone.

This week’s episode is titled Gary Strikes Again. I think we can expect an exciting discovery of the metal detector Gary Drayton.

In the preview we even hear how his detector emits a high squeaking sound, which is accompanied by the man himself.

The history network says there is great excitement when Gary finds out what a “friend of the cross” could be.

Gary seems to have discovered a small silver rectangular piece. Is it linked to the Knight Templar and the Cross? I think we have to wait and see.

The Curse Of Oak Island, Season 7, Episode 10, airs on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c in History.