It's time for Democrats to stop playing and call a sham a sham

Given that the end result is almost certainly a foregone conclusion, the real question may be whether it sounds like an impeachment trial – or just a hasty show trial that has always been rigged from the start.

The Republicans, anxious to please their president and move on, seem determined to prove the latter.

On Tuesday, each Republican senator voted to block documents such as emails and memos related to the impeachment but which the White House refused to deliver.

It is hard to imagine why, if the goal is really to get to the bottom of the issue of innocence or guilt, they would (with the usual caveats on relevance and without revealing the secrets of the national security).

The obvious conclusion here is that Senate Republicans are not concerned with checks and balances, the separation of powers, or even (panting!) The discovery of the truth.

Although Mitch McConnell’s original proposal was revised at the last minute, we still end up with an executive who is naturally rigged towards the majority party. For example, it is only after both parties have presented their opening arguments and answered questions that there will be a vote on whether to authorize witnesses and documents.

In the absence of witnesses or documentation, one could imagine a scenario where the Republicans would simply conclude that it is easier and more politically expedient to call no witnesses and end the “trial”.

Of course (and I realize this sounds naive), it’s always possible that at least four Republicans decide to do this – OK, maybe not a real trial, but at least, a little more interesting theater. If this happens, the trial will be longer and more serious. And, ironically, more useful to Trump when the Senate predictably votes not to convict, because at least the trial will not have been a complete sham.

This brings us to one of those strange situations where winning can be losing and losing can be winning.

If the Democrats are allowed to call witnesses, the Democrats will also have legitimized this trial. Conversely, if the Republicans rush and do not allow the witnesses, the story goes from “the wicked Democrats and their witch hunt!” To “the Republicans hooked them”. Assuming it is impossible to convict 20 Republicans, this scenario is more useful to Democrats. long-term?

Remember, there is no guarantee that cookies will help you. Anyone who pays attention to it already knows that Donald Trump is guilty. Would hearing John Bolton say he thinks what Trump did was “bad” (but perhaps not unattainable) would make a huge difference? I’m not so sure.

Who knows? Perhaps under oath, Bolton would reveal evidence of guns that would persuade Republicans to finally turn on Trump. But because of the games Bolton has played so far, it seems just as likely that he would be, at best, an unreliable witness. After all, he has a career as a Fox News curator to manage. He has a PAC to raise funds. There are wars to start … books for sale!

What if the Democrats were to trade in an appearance from Hunter Biden to get John Bolton? While this has nothing to do with Trump’s removal, it is impossible to predict how it could happen. You could end up sinking the guy who is most likely to defeat Trump in November.

With the odds of withdrawing Trump very low, the next most important thing to emerge from this trial may well be the high morale, perception of victimization and momentum for the 2020 elections.

And here, I’m not just talking about the presidential election.

“The Republicans have already given their Democratic opponents the opportunity to plausibly broadcast a television ad saying they voted against authorizing the introduction of key documents into the trial.”

Vulnerable Republican senators like Martha McSally from Arizona, Cory Gardner from Colorado and Susan Collins from Maine are probably in a lose-lose scenario, anyway. Keep Trump’s voters away, and they risk a Trump tweet that would stimulate a main challenger or simply lower voter turnout in November. Embrace Trump too hard and risk alienating swing voters and suburban soccer moms.

Based on the procedural votes that took place on Tuesday, they have already given their Democratic opponents the opportunity to plausibly broadcast a television ad saying that they voted against authorizing the introduction of key documents into the trial. This will not necessarily go away, even if they later vote to allow witnesses (although it may also irritate their base).

The point here is that Democrats could better see this as a long-term battle – which probably means accepting the fact that this short-term game is rigged.

When you are outraged, instead of playing by the rules of the other side, you are playing a different game. It’s an asymmetric war. If the Democrats are destined to lose this Senate trial by party vote, anyway, maybe they can win by losing?

Indeed, their best bet could be to simply stop playing in an unfair process that they cannot win, and call a sham a sham. Democrats do not need to win the January elections, they must win the November elections. If they can make it clear that this process has been rigged from the start, they can lose this battle but still win the war.

