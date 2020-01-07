It's the sweet way Kate Middleton celebrated her 38th birthday

Loading...

Kate Middleton is 38 years old this month and to celebrate, she decided to organize an early birthday party.

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently in Sandringham after spending Christmas there with her husband, Prince William, and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside the rest of the royal family. While her birthday does not take place until January 9, Kate organized a small gathering with friends.

This weekend she was photographed in church with Prince William, his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton and Queen Elizabeth, but soon after the service there was a nice meeting for the Cambridges and their friends.

According to People, Kate and William invited people to their country house, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and some of the guests went to church with the couple before the shindig. They were joined by Rose Hanbury, Marquise de Cholmondeley, family friend Thomas van Straubenzee, and his wife, Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, who teaches at Prince George and Princess Charlotte schools.

Last year, the Duchess celebrated her birthday in the same way by going to church with her friends before throwing a whip. She is also said to have had a birthday tea in her house in Kensington Palace alongside a party weekend.

This year, it is likely that Kate will be back in London on her birthday, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte will return to school this week after the Christmas holidays.

An early happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge!