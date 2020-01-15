It's the only color Kate Middleton will ever wear

Kate Middleton is not just a member of the royal family – she is a fashion icon. Everything the Duchess of Cambridge wears will sell almost immediately (hello, Kate Middleton effect) and will make the headlines.

However, she does not always choose what she wants to wear. Meghan Markle apparently doesn’t have a stylist, so she’s more likely to choose something herself, which is why she provoked outrage by daring to wear black nail polish (sigh) and would have been banned from wear it when visiting Queen Elizabeth. II last summer.

And while Kate and Meghan have very different styles, they have one thing in common: they’re not afraid to think outside the box and wear a shade or style that stands out from the crowd.

But there is a color that Kate and Meghan have never worn, and once you know what it is, you will let out an “Ahhhh!”

Harpers Bazaar Australia researched all the outfits that Kate and Meghan have ever worn, and found that neither of the two royalty had been spotted wearing orange.

However, it is not considered a royal rule to banish the color of their (enviable) wardrobes. According to The Express, it is because color is not photographed well and many of those in the spotlight, celebrities and members of the royal family, refuse to wear it.

The queen, however – still a rule breaker – went out in orange several times.

She wore a shiny coat and hat during a visit to the Science Museum in March of last year.

And too bad not to photograph well, because we think it’s beautiful for the monarch.

Let’s see if Kate and Meghan are convinced…