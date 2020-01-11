It's snowing in Texas and Twitter is rightly freaking out

The first full week of the new decade is just around the corner and it was already stressful with serious problems in Iran and surprises like the Megxit. Now we have to deal with the nature of the climate crisis in our respective cities.

Take those in northern Texas where it’s snowing – while in New York City, as I’m writing, it’s 60 degrees. Totally cool and normal, isn’t it?

It’s not just in NYC that there are unusually high temperatures, where the average high on a January day is 40 degrees. States like Ohio and Massachusetts also experience spring-like weather:

The average January temperatures for these countries are 35 degrees and 40 degrees, respectively.

Twitter certainly took note of the strange weather and ~ did its thing ~, also known as, wrote a few tweets about it:

Some people on the social media site say it’s “crazy” Texas weather, not climate change that is responsible for the snow. (But let’s be clear: climate change is real and anyone who suggests otherwise is wrong.)

The weather in Texas is crazy. We went into the snow from strong storms with tornado warnings last night! 😜 crazy🤪

Between Texas and the high temperatures in the northeast – not to mention the bushfires in Australia, the tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana and an earthquake in Puerto Rico – a lot of bizarre weather can be expected. As you figure out how much you are committed to tackling climate change, you can always count on others to make an impact on social media.