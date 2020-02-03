It’s Red Sox truck day! The equipment of the team goes to Florida for Spring Training

Updated: 5:41 PM EST February 3, 2020

The Red Sox equipment wagon for the club’s Spring Training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, will depart from Boston on Monday. The truck will be loaded from 7 a.m. and scheduled to leave Fenway Park at noon for the 1,480-mile journey. The equipment truck, which departs from Fenway Park on Van Ness Street, is led by a low-loader truck transporting Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie and Fenway ambassadors who will throw soft Red Sox baseballs at fans. It will be the 24th year that Al Hartz, born in Milford, will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry a range of baseball equipment and supplies, including: 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting gloves, 200 battle helmets, and even 20 cases of chewing gum . Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training next week, which means we need to know who will lead the team for that somewhere. The Sox separated with Alex Cora after being involved in a cheating scandal while at the Houston Astros. ESPN has reported that Arizona Diamondbacks bank coach Luis Urueta will apply for the job – but the search has been pretty quiet.

