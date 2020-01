Loading...

“It’s pothole season … and they’re wreaking havoc on our cars and our roads

Updated: 5:31 PM EST Jan 6, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

ADAM: IT’S RIGHT, WE’VE BEEN ON, POTHOLE PATROL TODAY. AND IT DIDN’T TAKE TIME FOR US TO FIND OUR PLANNED OBJECTIVES BASED ON WEATHER THINGS, COULD BE WORSE, LATER THIS WEEK. THIS IS A NEW QUINTESSENTIAL ENGLAND LIKE THE FANUEIL HALL, OR FENWAY. BUT I DO NOT TALK ABOUT OUR VISITS OR OUR SHORES. I’m talking about POULOTS >> THERE WILL ALWAYS BE POULOTS. No matter how much we fill, they always will be. ADAM TO FRAMINGHAM TODAY, DPW: THE CREWS WERE TODAY DOING WHAT THEY DO EVERYDAY THIS YEAR OF THE YEAR. FIGHTING A FIGHT, WHICH CAN FEEL LIKE SKIING BY CREATING A CREW OF TWO MEN HERE CAN FILL MORE THAN 100 POULOTS A DAY. >> IT’S ALWAYS A STRUGGLE, HONESTLY. IT IS FRUSTRATIVE. It keeps us busy. ADAM THE HOLES FORM ONLY IN THE WATER: CREEPS IN AND FREEZING, ENLARGING THE ROAD. WHEN IT MELTS, THE WEAK SURFACE AND YOU KNOW THAT REST AND WEEKS LIKE THIS DO NOT HELP. WITH TEMPERATURES FLUCTUATING FROM WELL BELOW FREEZING TO TOP WELL. THIS IS A RECIPE FOR A ROAD CRATER >> IT IS A CONSTANT BATTLE. THIS PERIOD OF THE YEAR IS PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT, DUE TO THE FREEZING CYCLE. ADAM BOTH LOCAL AND STATE TEAMS: MONITOR THE POWDERS. BUT SAY THAT YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CALL THEM, SO THEY ARE CONSCIOUS, AND DON’T GET A WISH AND DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO THESE ROAD CREWS. THE WORKERS WHO TOLD US THAT THEY HAVE SOME SOME MOMENTS STOPPING THE HEART, OF CONDUCTORS, WHO DON’T PAY ATTENTIO >> THIS IS ALSO ONE OF THE DANGEROUS THINGS WE DO. FOR ANYONE THERE, PLEASE GIVE THE GUYS A LITTLE CHAN

“It’s pothole season … and they’re wreaking havoc on our cars and our roads

Updated: 5:31 PM EST Jan 6, 2020

VIDEO: They are as typical of New England as Fanueil Hall or Fenway: Potholes.

VIDEO: They are as typical of New England as Fanueil Hall or Fenway: Potholes.

.