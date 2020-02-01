It’s official, Schultz Back in Penguin’s Lineup, Angello makes NHL debut

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued to get players back in the lineup on Friday night because defender Justin Schultz, who was activated from the IR during the day was back on ice. Penguin rookie Anthony Angello also made his NHL debut on Friday night after two-plus seasons in Wilkes-Barre / Scranton of the AHL.

Schultz played only 27 games this season and gained eight points (2g, 6a). Schultz has been in and out of the line-up with two stints on the IR. Shultz suffered a lower body during his first shift of the match against Calgary on December 17.

The first combination of Schultz was with reserve defender Chad Ruhwedel on the third combination of the Penguins. Like Justin Schultz, Ruhwedel is right-handed, meaning that the Penguins went with an unbalanced combination despite their stated preference to do so. The running UFA has only played 50 points and 119 games in the last two plus seasons since he signed a three-year contract of $ 16.5 million.

Penguin’s top-pair defender Brian Dumoulin has not resumed skating and the Penguins have chosen to scratch left-handed defender Juuso Riikola in favor of Ruhwedel.

Angello, 23, skates on the fourth line of the Penguins in his NHL debut. The major attacker is 6-foot-5, 210-pounds and during training camp was instructed to add more physically to his game.

Per hockey use, the rookie took a solo warm-up round to warm up when Penguin’s PA address announcer announced the Pittsburgh Penguins … and Anthony Angello.

The Penguins selected Angello in the fifth round of 2014, with the draw choice acquired by defender Ben Lovejoy trading in Anaheim. Angello played with Cornell for three seasons before becoming a pro at the end of 2017-18. He played in two play-off games for the WBS Penguins and scored two goals.

This season, Angello was the main scorer of WBS Penguins (16) and finished second in the team with nine assists in 45 games. During his career, Angello has 32 goals in 110 AHL games.